Lili Reinhart feels “like a prisoner” as she quarantines in Canada for Riverdale

She can’t leave the set until Christmas

Thursday, September 3, 2020 - 10:34

Lili Reinhart reveals she feels “like a prisoner” as she has resumed filming Riverdale in Vancouver.

Lili and the rest of the cast are isolating for two weeks before beginning production on season five of the CW series. Due to COVID-19, the cast and crew will have to stay on set until Christmas.

She told Nylon: “I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada...That doesn't feel good. 

“You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f****d.”

Despite her grievances, Lili appreciates she’s “very lucky” to have a show to return to as other people have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

The cast will finish up the prom and graduation episodes that couldn’t make it into season four before a seven-year jump where your fav characters will leave their school days behind them.

Chatting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lili said: “We're not going to be teenagers anymore. I'm really psyched about it. I think it'll be nice to play an adult.”

No official date has been announced of when Riverdale season five will air but it most likely won’t be until 2021.

Who’s excited for Lili and the cast to return?

