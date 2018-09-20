Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Had The Most Incredible Response To Two Jealous Cole Sprouse Fans

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Lili Reinhart had the most sensational response to two fans who suggested she wasn’t cool enough to date Cole Sprouse.

The Riverdale actor came in some pretty brutal criticism online after a Twitter user named Emily Rose shared a screenshot of a conversation between two friends with the caption: “The scoop on @lilireinhart."

The image included a shot of the 22-year-old’s recent tweet: "Fashion week is great and all, but have you ever spent a rainy weekend inside cuddled up with your bae?" with the additional message: "How come this cringey b*tch gets to date cole but i dont.”

The original friend then replied: "She is so 2013 Tumblr. She probably tells him to touch her butt and buy her pizza,” while the other pal responded that this summary was perfect: “HAHAHAAH. You're exactly right."

Considering the tweeter went to the effort of @-ing Lili, it didn’t take a genius to figure out that there was a major risk she’d see the exchange. And when she did, Dark Betty’s comeback can only be described as downright fabulous. 

"No no... I tell him to touch me everywhere and then we eat Chinese food. Get your facts straight, Emily,” she replied.

While this could’ve been a pretty neat lesson on how we shouldn’t bully others and that nothing good can come out of trolling celebrities online, Emily Rose decided to see the bright side of the situation and replied: "Honestly? I’m honored."

Ah, anything for an interaction with a Riverdale castmember.

