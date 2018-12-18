Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Is Breaking Up With Twitter Over All The 'Hate' And 'Negativity'

It’s one big “cesspool.”

Jordan Platt
Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 11:52

Another celeb is taking a break from Twitter after it all got too much. Lili Reinhart has announced that she’s parting ways with the “cesspool for evil.” Harsh.

She took to another social media site, Instagram, to announce her departure. You know, because trolls stick solely to Twitter. Instagram is totally 100% safe from any negativity.

Getty

"Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable?" She wrote in her first Instagram Story.

"There's hate everywhere, but especially on Twitter. It's like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don't know what the hell they're talking about and have nothing better to do," she continued.

Instagram

"Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to constantly attack me, my cast mates, my relationship, and Riverdale.”

She then went on to add that spreading “hate” isn't helpful, writing: "Hate to break it to you online trolls: spreading your hate and overall negativity online won't make you any less miserable."

Instagram

This all comes after some of the Riverdale cast got into a Twitter feud with YouTuber Elijah Daniel, who commented that he didn’t understand the hype behind the show.

KJ Apa then released his inner savage when he spotted the tweet, making a personal dig at Elijah.

Maybe it’s best that Lili’s left Twitter for a while… Avoid. The. Drama.

