Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship

Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 09:45

The entire world might already know that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating but that doesn’t mean she’s about to open up her diary and share a bunch of intimate details about how they first fell in lurve. 

Riverdale fans across the globe are fully invested in their relationship both on and offscreen, with the pair having been papped multiple times kissing, hanging around, and generally looking like the cutest couple on the planet.

In an interview with Bazaar.com, the 21-year-old has admitted that she thinks it’s “inappropriate” to discuss her personal life with a magazine: “I'm not okay talking about my relationship. I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now.”

Considering the pair held hands during a Comic Con interview, made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala, and have been flirting all over social-media – it’s not like they’re having to hide their romance in the shadows. 

As for what it was like at the fancy event, Lili said: "I felt like the smallest fish in the biggest pond. It made me see how far I had left to go, and how much work it takes to get to a point where I can go to the Met one day and feel like I'm a big fish now. 

She added: “I'm not there yet, but that's fine, because I'm 21. That's satisfying, to know that I have a place to go.”

Bughead forever.

