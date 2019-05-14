Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale

"I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it."

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 09:31

Lili Reinhart has revealed she felt insecure about her body during an underwear scene that took place in the latest series of Riverdale

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lili said she was determined to carry out the scene to show fans what she perceives to be a more “average” body. 

Getty

“I don’t have the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny,” she said. “I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn’t want to do it.

“I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did. And this is where it gets complicated. I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it."

I’m proud to say that I use social media to show myself in a real and unedited way. I never try to hide anything or fool anyone into thinking I’m something that I’m not. That’s why I’m proud to support @aerie for encouraging us to embrace our bodies, as they are. With every use of the hashtag #AerieREAL, @Aerie is donating $1 to @NEDA, the National Eating Disorders Association (up to $50K). #aeriepartner

Lili claimed she’s been around actors who haven’t eaten for 12 hours before taking part in revealing scenes.

“Even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way."

Getty

In the same interview, Lili opened up about the impact of seeing “beautifully toned bodies” on Instagram. She pointed out that social media has warped our perspective on body image and called for more shapes and sizes to be normalised in the media. 

“Does anyone on the beach in the real world look like that?” she said, adding: “I don’t see anyone looking like this. Instagram and Victoria’s Secret runways are not a portrayal of how people look in real life.”

Latest News

Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours
Taylor Swift Just Made A Surprise Cameo In Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show
Tributes Pour In After RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Aged 34
Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'
Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours
Get To Know - Babeheaven
Get To Know: Babeheaven
Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga To Perform ‘Rain On Me’ At An Outdoor Location For The MTV VMAs
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Launched A Quarantine Instagram Series
Niall Horan Shares Photo Of His Injured Foot After Snapping Ligaments On A Night Out
Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look
Cardi B ‘Won’t Engage’ With Carole Baskin’s Criticism Of Her And Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Music Video
Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers
22 Ways To Look Busy At Work While Doing Absolutely Nothing
Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang
Get To Know Alaina Castillo
Get To Know: Alaina Castillo

More From Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Lili Reinhart Advocates Better LGBTQ+ Representation In TV After Coming Out As Bisexual
Lili Reinhart Reveals She Was Worried About Being ‘Vilified’ For Coming Out As Bisexual
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Living With Anxiety During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Did Riverdale’s Skeet Ulrich Just Confirm Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart’s Split?
Cole Sprouse Responds To Claims He Cheated On Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber
Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse
Why Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Have Sparked Break-Up Rumours Again
Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Unfollowed Cole Sprouse On Instagram
Lili Reinhart Reveals How She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse On Track
Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours
Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Break-Up Was Reportedly “Very Messy” To Begin With

Trending Articles

Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal