Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale

Lili Reinhart has revealed she felt insecure about her body during an underwear scene that took place in the latest series of Riverdale.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lili said she was determined to carry out the scene to show fans what she perceives to be a more “average” body.

“I don’t have the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny,” she said. “I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn’t want to do it.

“I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did. And this is where it gets complicated. I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it."

Lili claimed she’s been around actors who haven’t eaten for 12 hours before taking part in revealing scenes.

“Even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way."

In the same interview, Lili opened up about the impact of seeing “beautifully toned bodies” on Instagram. She pointed out that social media has warped our perspective on body image and called for more shapes and sizes to be normalised in the media.

“Does anyone on the beach in the real world look like that?” she said, adding: “I don’t see anyone looking like this. Instagram and Victoria’s Secret runways are not a portrayal of how people look in real life.”