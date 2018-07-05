Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Experience With Body Dysmorphia



Lili Reinhart has made a series of valid points about body dysmorphia after people on social-media took issue with some comments she made in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

During the discussion, the Riverdale actor said: “Marilyn Monroe was a curvy girl: she had boobs and she didn’t have a 24-inch waist. To me that’s really inspiring and makes me feel like my body can be accepted."

After some people argued that Lili and Marilyn don’t have similar figures, the 21-year-old pointed out that people of all different shapes and sizes experience body dysmorphia and that trying to invalidate her experience won't help anyone.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the criticism, she said: “Insecurity exists outside the limits of a certain dress size. Telling someone they don’t deserve to feel insecure because their body is 'fine' or 'just like' whomever...is wrong. That’s part of the problem. That’s part of body shaming.

My body is not like hers. Thought that was quite obvious. Insecurity exists outside the limits of a certain dress size. You’re not helping the problem. https://t.co/23mH17imz0 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 3, 2018

“I hope this example helps show you a significant problem that’s going on today with young boys and girls. This is why people with mental health issues — depression, eating disorders, body dysmorphia — sometimes don’t get the help they need because they’re shamed into being quiet."

Lili added that she was “disheartened” by the negative reaction to her comments: “[It’s] as if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I’m either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insecure."

Feeling really disheartened by the fact that so many people are saying “you’re skinny so shut up about embrscing your body.” As if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I’m either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insecure. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 4, 2018

Mental illness gets worse when people say that you don’t have a right to feel the way you do. That’s where we are dailing. Do not encourage this behavior. It is destructive. More destructive than you’ll ever realize. You may not understand someone’s insecurity- but respect it. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 4, 2018

She then encouraged her fans to stop criticizing those who have been open about their mental health and said that we should all “respect” other people’s experiences even if we don’t fully understand them ourselves.