Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Experience With Body Dysmorphia

The Riverdale actor has called out some of the "destructive" messages she's received.

Thursday, July 5, 2018 - 12:58


Lili Reinhart has made a series of valid points about body dysmorphia after people on social-media took issue with some comments she made in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

During the discussion, the Riverdale actor said: “Marilyn Monroe was a curvy girl: she had boobs and she didn’t have a 24-inch waist. To me that’s really inspiring and makes me feel like my body can be accepted." 

Copyright/Getty

After some people argued that Lili and Marilyn don’t have similar figures, the 21-year-old pointed out that people of all different shapes and sizes experience body dysmorphia and that trying to invalidate her experience won't help anyone.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the criticism, she said: “Insecurity exists outside the limits of a certain dress size. Telling someone they don’t deserve to feel insecure because their body is 'fine' or 'just like' whomever...is wrong. That’s part of the problem. That’s part of body shaming.

“I hope this example helps show you a significant problem that’s going on today with young boys and girls. This is why people with mental health issues — depression, eating disorders, body dysmorphia — sometimes don’t get the help they need because they’re shamed into being quiet."

Lili added that she was “disheartened” by the negative reaction to her comments: “[It’s] as if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I’m either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insecure."

She then encouraged her fans to stop criticizing those who have been open about their mental health and said that we should all “respect” other people’s experiences even if we don’t fully understand them ourselves. 

 

