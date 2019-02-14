Lili Reinhart Reveals How She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse On Track

Lili Reinhart has made some rare comments about her relationship with Cole Sprouse.

The Riverdale actor has given an interview to Cosmopolitan where she discussed how her relationship with her “significant other” has gone from strength to strength with the help of some cute little surprises.

Getty

Admitting that she’s not the kind of person to shell out loads of money on a lavish gift, Lili explained that she considers a surprise “experience” a far more romantic concept.

"I like to give experiences if I can. If I can pay for a trip somewhere...whether it's booking a flight, or a really cool hotel, and going somewhere together and making it a romantic thing.

“That's really better than a physical gift,” she explained. “Walking away with an experience is more romantic in my mind.”

The 23-year-old also expressed her preference for going out to eat rather than cooking with her date: "I like to go out to eat! Although, I'm not a foodie. I'm very picky, but I still love to go out to eat. I like the experience of going out and dressing up.”

In an interview with Live With Kelly And Ryan, Cole discussed their onscreen romance: “If we have a kissing scene, it's fine. We don't really think twice about it... It would be more nerve-wracking if you had to make out with someone that you didn't know.

Getty

He added: “So if by chance we do end up having to kiss each other, it's fine and it doesn't feel weird.

Wonder what elaborate surprise Lili has tucked up her sleeve for Christmas?