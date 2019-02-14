Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Reveals How She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse On Track

It's the small things that make a big difference

Friday, November 8, 2019 - 09:55

Lili Reinhart has made some rare comments about her relationship with Cole Sprouse.

The Riverdale actor has given an interview to Cosmopolitan where she discussed how her relationship with her “significant other” has gone from strength to strength with the help of some cute little surprises.

Getty

Admitting that she’s not the kind of person to shell out loads of money on a lavish gift, Lili explained that she considers a surprise “experience” a far more romantic concept. 

"I like to give experiences if I can. If I can pay for a trip somewhere...whether it's booking a flight, or a really cool hotel, and going somewhere together and making it a romantic thing.

“That's really better than a physical gift,” she explained. “Walking away with an experience is more romantic in my mind.”

You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.

The 23-year-old also expressed her preference for going out to eat rather than cooking with her date: "I like to go out to eat! Although, I'm not a foodie. I'm very picky, but I still love to go out to eat. I like the experience of going out and dressing up.”

In an interview with Live With Kelly And Ryan, Cole discussed their onscreen romance: “If we have a kissing scene, it's fine. We don't really think twice about it... It would be more nerve-wracking if you had to make out with someone that you didn't know. 

Getty

He added: “So if by chance we do end up having to kiss each other, it's fine and it doesn't feel weird.

Wonder what elaborate surprise Lili has tucked up her sleeve for Christmas?

 

 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Lili Reinhart Reveals How She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse On Track
Is This How Travis Scott *Really* Feels About The Kylie Jenner And Drake Rumours?
Kylie Jenner Is Facing Backlash For Using Instagram Stories While Driving Her Bugatti
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Fans For Their “Petty Complaints” And “Unrealistic Expectations”
Get To Know Lucky Daye
Get To Know: Lucky Daye
Stassie Karanikolaou Gushes Over Having ‘The Same Body’ As BFF Kylie Jenner
Kristen Stewart Just Revealed She Wanted To Marry Robert Pattinson At One Point
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Kaitlynn Carter Admits She Was In Love With Miley Cyrus In Candid Personal Essay
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
André Aciman Takes Us Back To The World Of Call Me By Your Name In New Book Find Me
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Pack On The PDA In Their Halloween Costumes

More From Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Reveals How She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse On Track
Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours
Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Break-Up Was Reportedly “Very Messy” To Begin With
Cole Sprouse Reveals The Most Romantic Thing He’s Ever Done For Lili Reinhart
MTV News
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Return To Therapy And Lil Xan Set To Be A Father, 5 Months After Noah Cyrus Split | MTV News
Dylan Sprouse Is Offended By Cole Sprouse’s Cute Message For Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
Lili Reinhart attends the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards.
Lili Reinhart Is Breaking Up With Twitter Over All The 'Hate' And 'Negativity'
Miley Cyrus And Lili Reinhart Reveal Why Their Boyfriends Are The Full Package
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend FOX&#039;s Teen Choice Awards at The Forum.
Lili Reinhart Takes Cole Sprouse Home For Thanksgiving
From Bella Hadid To Lili Reinhart: The Celebrities Who Are Rocking 70s Fashion
Lili Reinhart Just Crowned Boyfriend Cole Sprouse Her ‘Sexiest Man Of 2018’

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Is This How Travis Scott *Really* Feels About The Kylie Jenner And Drake Rumours?
My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!
Kristen Stewart Just Revealed She Wanted To Marry Robert Pattinson At One Point
Lili Reinhart Reveals How She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse On Track
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kylie Jenner Is Facing Backlash For Using Instagram Stories While Driving Her Bugatti
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Stassie Karanikolaou Gushes Over Having ‘The Same Body’ As BFF Kylie Jenner
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Fans For Their “Petty Complaints” And “Unrealistic Expectations”
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom