Lili Reinhart Reveals She Was Worried About Being ‘Vilified’ For Coming Out As Bisexual

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart has revealed she was worried about the reaction to her coming out as bisexual.

In an interview with Flaunt magazine, Lili opened up about her decision to share her identity with fans and said she’s always been privately aware of her sexuality: “I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age.”

Getty

As Lili has only publicly been in relationships with men she was initially concerned that some people might accuse her of “faking” her bisexuality for “attention.”

“I felt that since I've exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention,” she said, adding: “That's not something I wanted to deal with.”

Getty

The people closest to her have known about her sexuality for a long time, with Lili saying: “To my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”

Lili came out publicly by revealing she’d be joining a LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood back in June.

Beneath a poster for the march shared on Instagram, she wrote: “Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."

Instagram/LiliReinhart

Recalling the protest, Lili told the magazine it was "incredible" seeing so many people joining forces against injustice, adding that she hopes "real change" will come about as a result of the movement.