Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles

Celebrities like Holly Hagan, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith and Lili Reinhart have all spoken out about their own mental health battles in the hopes of #stoppingthestigma and helping others with their own personal struggles.

As Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan once said, "whatever you're going through you are NOT ALONE."

Holly Hagan

Our Hols has become an advocate for mental health awareness, and as she says in this Instagram post from May last year, she is determined to help stop the stigma surrounding mental health by speaking out about it.

“I’m the girl who is always gunna have anxiety, but I'm also the girl who's telling you it doesn't have to control your life! For the first time in my life I'm truly happy and I'm so grateful every single day that I'm managing to get past this. I can't even remember the last time I had a panic attack!👊🏼 There's always someone listening whatever you're going through you are NOT ALONE 🙌🏼❤️ #stopthestigma.”

The vlogger has never shied away talking about her mental health, and writing in Glamour magazine she opened up about her struggles with anxiety.

“I go through phases where my anxiety isn't as bad and when it's pretty awful. When it's good, I'll be able to leave the house, go shopping, visit other countries for work, do meet and greets and generally live life like a 'normal person'.

“When it's bad, I can't even leave my bed or I'll start my day off by opening my eyes and having a panic attack.”

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 26, 2018 at 3:00pm PDT

After pulling out of a major solo performance at the Capital FM Summertime Ball back in 2016 the former One Direction star said, “I don’t have it in me to feel secure in anything I do. I always strive towards something better.

“It’s why I sometimes come across the wrong way – a bit distant. I’m stressed out trying to control how I’m perceived.”

@ronanpark @ronanpark A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Feb 17, 2018 at 10:39am PST

Ellie has previously spoken about her battles against panic attacks, admitting that she sought therapy to help.

“I was sceptical [about having cognitive behavioural therapy] at first because I’d never had therapy, but not being able to leave the house [because of panic attacks] was so debilitating. And this was when my career was really taking off.

“My surroundings would trigger a panic attack, so I couldn’t go to the studio unless I was lying down in the car with a pillow over my face. I used to beat myself up about it. There were a couple of times after I released Delirium when I was doing promo and thought, ‘Oh god, it’s coming back, it’s coming back,’ but it didn’t. I think my body has become quite good at controlling anxiety.”

Miley Cyrus

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 31, 2018 at 4:50pm PST

Miley knows that being open about her depression can actually help her fans feel able to speak out about thier own mental health issues.

“They know that I’ve struggled with depression and that helped them get over theirs,” she once told Elle. “That gives me a big purpose – a reason to wake up in the morning that’s bigger than to put on my f---ing feathers and my little outfits.”

Taylor Swift opened up to the NME about her anxiety, telling the music magazine: “And it can feel, at times, if you let your anxiety get the better of you, like everybody’s waiting for you to really mess up - and then you’ll be done.”

As a mental health advocate Kesha’s open letter about her own struggles explains how she finally decided to seek treatment and ‘practice what she preached’.

“I’ve always tried to be a crusader for loving yourself, but I’d been finding it harder and harder to do personally. I felt like part of my job was to be as skinny as possible, and to make that happen, I had been abusing my body. I just wasn’t giving it the energy it needed to keep me healthy and strong. My brain told me to just suck it up and press on, but in my heart I knew that something had to change. So I made the decision to practice what I preach. I put my career on hold and sought treatment. I had to learn to treat my body with respect.”

Talking on ABC news, Demi was very honest about her own mental health struggles: “[My eating disorder and self harming] was a way of expressing my own shame, of myself, on my own body. I was matching the inside to the outside.

“There were some times where my emotions were just so built up, I didn’t know what to do. The only way that I could get instant gratification was through an immediate release on myself.”

Sam Smith

Sam Smith has acknowledged that mental health is becoming a bigger issue because people are finally talking about their struggles.

“I get massive anxiety. I really struggle,” he told The Sun recently. “I was so nervous at the Grammys this year. I thought I would be more in control of my body and emotions but I get so nervous, to the point I’m almost having panic attacks.

“I am trying to look after my mental health. Mental health issues are coming to the fore because people are starting to talk about it. So many people go through stuff. For me, my music has been my therapy,” he added.

Lili Reinhart

Riverdale’s Lili has actually said that it was Demi Lovato talking about her mental health struggles that helped her with hers.

“I didn't have someone who was talking about it. I remember being in middle and high school and hearing Demi Lovato speak up about her mental illness and that was comforting,” she explained in an interview with Ocean Drive.

“But I wanted more people to stand up. I needed more people to relate to. I was like, all these people can't be so happy, can they? It was kind of like this unrealistic picture that was painted in front of me of all these happy, happy people, successful people, beautiful people.

“I still go through and experience depression,” she admitted. “You don't have to be ashamed of it. You don't need to ever justify the way you feel.”

If you need to speak to someone try Mind - the mental health charity - 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk) or the Samaritans - 08457 90 90 90 (www.samaritans.org)

