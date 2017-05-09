Lili Reinhart

Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles

They’ve spoken out about their battles with their mental health to help others to feel comfortable talking about their own issues…

Saturday, March 31, 2018 - 16:01

Celebrities like Holly Hagan, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith and Lili Reinhart have all spoken out about their own mental health battles in the hopes of #stoppingthestigma and helping others with their own personal struggles. 

As Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan once said, "whatever you're going through you are NOT ALONE."

Check out That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode...

Holly Hagan

#mentalhealthawarenessweek This day and these photos will forever stick out for me. Look how happy I am and how much fun we're having! 5 minutes before this was taken I was in charlottes arms unable to breath having one of the biggest panic attacks of my life. If you know that tingling light headed buzzing ringing in the ear feeling your body is starting to go numb and when you know it's coming and you're fighting to stop it and all of a sudden it feels like your chest is so tight your heart is going to explode and you go to breath in and it feels like someone's put a plug in your airway! Tears streaming out of my face completely terrified and embarrassed. But of course once that was over I had to work, put on that brave confident face and pretend it never happened. I had so many attacks that day I was exhausted. I'd say this was the height of my anxiety but to look at me would you ever have even known? I'm the girl who will panic about being late so much that I'm an hour early. I'm the girl who will spend 3 hours on a train worrying about asking the person next to me to move if I need to get off. BUT I'm also the girl who is now in Thailand ALONE! I'm meeting people and actually initiating conversations with others rather than standing at the back scared to make eye contact! Im the girl who is always gunna have anxiety but I'm also the girl who's telling you it doesn't have to control your life! For the first time in my life I'm truly happy and I'm so grateful every single day that I'm managing to get past this I can't even remember the last time I had a panic attack!👊🏼 there's always someone listening whatever you're going through you are NOT ALONE 🙌🏼❤️ #stopthestigma #yougotthis

#mentalhealthawarenessweek This day and these photos will forever stick out for me. Look how happy I am and how much fun we're having! 5 minutes before this was taken I was in charlottes arms unable to breath having one of the biggest panic attacks of my life. If you know that tingling light headed buzzing ringing in the ear feeling your body is starting to go numb and when you know it's coming and you're fighting to stop it and all of a sudden it feels like your chest is so tight your heart is going to explode and you go to breath in and it feels like someone's put a plug in your airway! Tears streaming out of my face completely terrified and embarrassed. But of course once that was over I had to work, put on that brave confident face and pretend it never happened. I had so many attacks that day I was exhausted. I'd say this was the height of my anxiety but to look at me would you ever have even known? I'm the girl who will panic about being late so much that I'm an hour early. I'm the girl who will spend 3 hours on a train worrying about asking the person next to me to move if I need to get off. BUT I'm also the girl who is now in Thailand ALONE! I'm meeting people and actually initiating conversations with others rather than standing at the back scared to make eye contact! Im the girl who is always gunna have anxiety but I'm also the girl who's telling you it doesn't have to control your life! For the first time in my life I'm truly happy and I'm so grateful every single day that I'm managing to get past this I can't even remember the last time I had a panic attack!👊🏼 there's always someone listening whatever you're going through you are NOT ALONE 🙌🏼❤️ #stopthestigma #yougotthis

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

Our Hols has become an advocate for mental health awareness, and as she says in this Instagram post from May last year, she is determined to help stop the stigma surrounding mental health by speaking out about it. 

“I’m the girl who is always gunna have anxiety, but I'm also the girl who's telling you it doesn't have to control your life! For the first time in my life I'm truly happy and I'm so grateful every single day that I'm managing to get past this. I can't even remember the last time I had a panic attack!👊🏼 There's always someone listening whatever you're going through you are NOT ALONE 🙌🏼❤️ #stopthestigma.”

Zoella 

Double denim days 💙

Double denim days 💙

A post shared by Zoella (@zoella) on

The vlogger has never shied away talking about her mental health, and writing in Glamour magazine she opened up about her struggles with anxiety. 

“I go through phases where my anxiety isn't as bad and when it's pretty awful. When it's good, I'll be able to leave the house, go shopping, visit other countries for work, do meet and greets and generally live life like a 'normal person'. 

“When it's bad, I can't even leave my bed or I'll start my day off by opening my eyes and having a panic attack.”

Zayn Malik

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

After pulling out of a major solo performance at the Capital FM Summertime Ball back in 2016 the former One Direction star said, “I don’t have it in me to feel secure in anything I do. I always strive towards something better.

“It’s why I sometimes come across the wrong way – a bit distant. I’m stressed out trying to control how I’m perceived.”

Ellie Goulding 

@ronanpark

@ronanpark

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Ellie has previously spoken about her battles against panic attacks, admitting that she sought therapy to help. 

“I was sceptical [about having cognitive behavioural therapy] at first because I’d never had therapy, but not being able to leave the house [because of panic attacks] was so debilitating. And this was when my career was really taking off.

“My surroundings would trigger a panic attack, so I couldn’t go to the studio unless I was lying down in the car with a pillow over my face. I used to beat myself up about it. There were a couple of times after I released Delirium when I was doing promo and thought, ‘Oh god, it’s coming back, it’s coming back,’ but it didn’t. I think my body has become quite good at controlling anxiety.”

Miley Cyrus 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley knows that being open about her depression can actually help her fans feel able to speak out about thier own mental health issues. 

“They know that I’ve struggled with depression and that helped them get over theirs,” she once told Elle. “That gives me a big purpose – a reason to wake up in the morning that’s bigger than to put on my f---ing feathers and my little outfits.”

Taylor Swift 

Waiting for #reputation like...

Waiting for #reputation like...

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Taylor Swift opened up to the NME about her anxiety, telling the music magazine: “And it can feel, at times, if you let your anxiety get the better of you, like everybody’s waiting for you to really mess up - and then you’ll be done.”

Kesha 

#tb merry merry and i 🙏🏽santa brings you some love and glitter tonight ☃️❄️🎁🎅🏽🤶🏽#alliwantforchristmas #equality #worldpeace #happiness #bangs?

As a mental health advocate Kesha’s open letter about her own struggles explains how she finally decided to seek treatment and ‘practice what she preached’.

“I’ve always tried to be a crusader for loving yourself, but I’d been finding it harder and harder to do personally. I felt like part of my job was to be as skinny as possible, and to make that happen, I had been abusing my body. I just wasn’t giving it the energy it needed to keep me healthy and strong. My brain told me to just suck it up and press on, but in my heart I knew that something had to change. So I made the decision to practice what I preach. I put my career on hold and sought treatment. I had to learn to treat my body with respect.” 

Demi Lovato 

I’m so grateful for all of the 6 year sober birthday wishes... it means more than you know. Truly. Thank you 🙏🏼

Talking on ABC news, Demi was very honest about her own mental health struggles: “[My eating disorder and self harming] was a way of expressing my own shame, of myself, on my own body. I was matching the inside to the outside. 

“There were some times where my emotions were just so built up, I didn’t know what to do. The only way that I could get instant gratification was through an immediate release on myself.”

Sam Smith 

Manchester, you ready to do it all again tonight? 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

Manchester, you ready to do it all again tonight? 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Sam Smith has acknowledged that mental health is becoming a bigger issue because people are finally talking about their struggles. 

“I get massive anxiety. I really struggle,” he told The Sun recently. “I was so nervous at the Grammys this year. I thought I would be more in control of my body and emotions but I get so nervous, to the point I’m almost having panic attacks.

“I am trying to look after my mental health. Mental health issues are coming to the fore because people are starting to talk about it. So many people go through stuff. For me, my music has been my therapy,” he added. 

Lili Reinhart 

@flauntmagazine feature out now 🍇

@flauntmagazine feature out now 🍇

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Riverdale’s Lili has actually said that it was Demi Lovato talking about her mental health struggles that helped her with hers. 

“I didn't have someone who was talking about it. I remember being in middle and high school and hearing Demi Lovato speak up about her mental illness and that was comforting,” she explained in an interview with Ocean Drive. 

“But I wanted more people to stand up. I needed more people to relate to. I was like, all these people can't be so happy, can they? It was kind of like this unrealistic picture that was painted in front of me of all these happy, happy people, successful people, beautiful people.

“I still go through and experience depression,” she admitted. “You don't have to be ashamed of it. You don't need to ever justify the way you feel.”

 

If you need to speak to someone try Mind - the mental health charity - 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk) or the Samaritans - 08457 90 90 90 (www.samaritans.org)

WATCH! That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode...

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
This Is How Long It Takes To Become Someone’s Best Friend
Kim Kardashian Has An Archive Of Kanye West’s Most Iconic Accessories
Chloe Ferry Is Convinced She And Sam Gowland Had An Alien Experience Last Night
This Dating App Requires DNA To Help Find Your Perfect Match
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Heading On A Secret ‘Make Or Break’ Holiday?
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
Travis Scott Is Being Sued For Cancelling A Performance After Kylie Jenner Gave Birth
Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of Scarlett Moffatt After Cosmetic Surgery Accusations
What Is Kendall Jenner’s Connection To This Pizza Themed Instagram Account?
Billie Eilish
Get to Know: Billie Eilish
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
The Sister Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is Taking Parenting Advice From The Most
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Mascara Runs As She Breaks Down In Tears

More From Lili Reinhart

Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
The Awkward Moment A Riverdale Fan Asked Cole Sprouse If He’s Dating Lili Reinhart
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Lili Reinhart Reveals How Demi Lovato Inspired Her To Talk About Mental Health
Lili Reinhart's Facebook Status Before She Landed Riverdale Will Give You Chills
Lili Reinhart opens up about her struggles with depression and anxiety
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Struggle With Anxiety And Depression
Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Talks Sex Misconceptions: “It Changes With Every Partner You Have”
Lili Reinhart Has A Warning About Betty And Veronica’s Friendship In Riverdale
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Hits Out At People Pitting Her Against A Victoria's Secret Model
Lili Reinhart And KJ Apa Weigh In On ~That~ Riverdale Kissing Scene
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
Lili Reinhart Claims A Pizza Delivery Guy Kept Her Number And Asked For An Instagram Follow

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of Scarlett Moffatt After Cosmetic Surgery Accusations
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Megan McKenna Is About To Fully Expose Pete Wicks And Other TOWIE Members
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Chloe Ferry Is Convinced She And Sam Gowland Had An Alien Experience Last Night
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography