Lily Allen and Giggs Wow with New Single 'Trigger Bang'

Ever since her debut, Lily Allen has been an important voice in British pop. From 'Smile' to 'The Fear' and 'Not Fair' to 'Hard Out Here', she's continually released wry, catchy pop that has helped establish her as one of the UK's most unique artists.

Her latest single, 'Trigger Bang' featuring Giggs, is no different. It's witty, it's honest, it's Lily.

YES. YOU CAN REALLY LISTEN TO A BRAND NEW LILY ALLEN SINGLE RIGHT NOW.

'Trigger Bang' leaked yesterday afternoon. And, as opposed to ignoring it, Lily pushed its release forward; it's out now. 'Trigger Bang' became available on all platforms at midnight and since then it's received massive acclaim from fans and critics alike.

The track deals with the pitfalls of fame and addiction in a way that's blunt and a bit hard to swallow but also funny. Lily's voice sounds gorgeous and, combined with Fryars' dreamy production, it makes the single as addictive as its subject matter. 

Giggs also delivers a stellar verse and complements Lily in a way that feels very organic.

Lily Allen - Trigger Bang (feat. Giggs) [Official Audio]

Part of what makes Lily so brilliant as a lyricist is that she has the ability to bring humour out of serious subjects in ways that aren't offensive or disrespectful to their subject matter. 'Trigger Bang' captures that talent effortlessly. It's a total triumph.

Not only that but it also shows that Lily has really honed her gift over the past few years.

'Trigger Bang' is not just an excellent pop song in 2017, it's also an excellent Lily song.

[Getty]

If this is reflective of the rest of Lily's new material, we're in for a treat.

This LP could be her best work to date. We cannot wait to hear it all.

It's so good to have you back Lily. We missed you.

Words: Sam Prance

