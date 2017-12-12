Lily Allen and Giggs Wow with New Single 'Trigger Bang'

Ever since her debut, Lily Allen has been an important voice in British pop. From 'Smile' to 'The Fear' and 'Not Fair' to 'Hard Out Here', she's continually released wry, catchy pop that has helped establish her as one of the UK's most unique artists.

Her latest single, 'Trigger Bang' featuring Giggs, is no different. It's witty, it's honest, it's Lily.

When you first left me

I was wanting more

But you were fucking that girl next door

What'cha do that for?

When you first left me

I didn't know what to say

I never been on my own that way

Just sat by myself all day



I was so lost back then

But with a little help from my friends

I found a light in the tunnel at the end

Now you're calling me up on the phone

So you can have a little whine and a moan

And it's only because you're feeling alone



At first when I see you cry

Yeah it makes me smile

Yeah it makes my smile

At worst I feel bad for a while

But then I just smile

I go ahead and smile



Whenever you see me

You say that you want me back

And I tell you it don't mean jack

No it don't mean jack

I couldn't stop laughing

No I just couldn't help myself

See you messed up my mental health

I was quite unwell



I was so lost back then

But with a little help from my friends

I found a light in the tunnel at the end

Now you're calling me up on the phone

So you can have a little whine and a moan

And it's only because you're feeling alone



At first when I see you cry

Yeah it makes me smile

Yeah it makes my smile

At worst I feel bad for a while

But then I just smile

I go ahead and smile



La la la

La la la

La la la

La la la

La la la

La la la

La la la

La la la

La la la

La la la

La la la

La la la

La la la



At first when I see you cry

Yeah it makes me smile

Yeah it makes my smile

At worst I feel bad for a while

But then I just smile

I go ahead and smile

At first when I see you cry

Yeah it makes me smile

Yeah it makes my smile

At worst I feel bad for a while

But then I just smile

Writer(s): Lily Allen, Clement Dodd, Iyiola Babatunde Babalola, Jackie Mittoo, Darren Emilio Lewis Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. YOU CAN REALLY LISTEN TO A BRAND NEW LILY ALLEN SINGLE RIGHT NOW.

'Trigger Bang' leaked yesterday afternoon. And, as opposed to ignoring it, Lily pushed its release forward; it's out now. 'Trigger Bang' became available on all platforms at midnight and since then it's received massive acclaim from fans and critics alike.

The track deals with the pitfalls of fame and addiction in a way that's blunt and a bit hard to swallow but also funny. Lily's voice sounds gorgeous and, combined with Fryars' dreamy production, it makes the single as addictive as its subject matter.

Giggs also delivers a stellar verse and complements Lily in a way that feels very organic.

Part of what makes Lily so brilliant as a lyricist is that she has the ability to bring humour out of serious subjects in ways that aren't offensive or disrespectful to their subject matter. 'Trigger Bang' captures that talent effortlessly. It's a total triumph.

Not only that but it also shows that Lily has really honed her gift over the past few years.

'Trigger Bang' is not just an excellent pop song in 2017, it's also an excellent Lily song.

If this is reflective of the rest of Lily's new material, we're in for a treat.

This LP could be her best work to date. We cannot wait to hear it all.

It's so good to have you back Lily. We missed you.

Words: Sam Prance

