Lily Allen

Lily Allen Announces 'Uncomfortable, Shocking' Memoir

The 'Sheezus' singer is writing her first book and it sounds explosive...

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 16:45

A new album isn't the only thing Lily Allen has coming next year.

The singer has signed a deal with Blink to publish a memoir in 2018 and it sounds like it's going to be even more frank than her famous song lyrics.

Documenting her young rise to fame, personal traumas and divorce, Lily has described the autobiography as "uncomfortable and shocking and brutal."

I work at home in my parent's basement
I don't troll, I make statements
I'm not a cliché sittin' in my PJ's
Double cupping at lunch on a Tuesday
I'm like Drake, see? So don't hate me!
I get vexed if you don't appreciate me
Real talk, I'll put the world to rights
And when I'm a big boy I'm gonna write for Vice

It's not for me? It must be wrong
I could ignore it and move on
But I'm a Broadband Champion
And if you're tryna call it art
I'll have to take it all apart
I got a high-brow game plan

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy
I got a high-brow game plan
I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me
'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion

Spectacles with no prescription
Short-shorts with conviction
Supreme, Palace, APC
Sizzurp in a chalice, yeah, that's so me
I'm a London white boy repping ATL
Keyboard Warrior that can't spell
I don't like you, I think you're worthless
I wrote a long piece about it up on my WordPress

It's not for me? It must be wrong
I could ignore it and move on
But I'm a Broadband Champion
And if you're tryna call it art
I'll have to take it all apart
I got a high-brow game plan

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy
I got a high-brow game plan
I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me
'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion

I like Jordans, Jay Rich, DJ Scream shit
Complex, Pitchfork, Winnie The Pooh shit
I'm a space ghost perpetrator
Bottom half of Idolator
Check for Tyler the Creator
A$AP, Kanye, XX remix
Mike Jones, Paul Wall, I need a Kleenex
I don't like girls much, they kinda silly
Unless of course they wanna play with my willy

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy
I got a high-brow game plan
I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me
'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion

I got a high-brow game plan
Writer(s): Gregory Allen Kurstin, Lily Rose Beatrice Allen

The 'LDN' singer has always been celebrated for her honest, witty and clever songwriting - and her outspoken personality - so we already know this book is going to be absolutely brilliant.

“Some of it I think might be uncomfortable and shocking and brutal," Lily said of the memoir. "There will be good stuff in there too; happy times. I will try and make it funny."

"I know it’s about me but I hope that a lot of it will ring true with anyone who reads it. It won’t be written with shame. It will be true.” 

Getty Images

Although not finished yet, the publisher's director said he was "blown away by the proposal and sample material", stating that "a book like this doesn’t come along very often."

It'll cover everything from "the trauma and grief of losing a child, the highs and lows of fame, growing up in Britpop, Glastonbury and the infamous Groucho club, "the rebellion of her youth", money, co-dependency, drug and alcohol dependency, eating disorders, marriage, separation, recovery, motherhood and "moving forward with her life"."

The untitled book is set to be released next autumn, while Allen's fourth studio album is expected to drop in early 2018 (!!) after the singer recently spoke of finishing up deadlines on Twitter.

She has been working on the Sheezus follow-up since 2014 with the likes of Greg Kurstin and Mark Ronson, who described the new material as "some of her best ever" last year.

The album is rumoured to be titled The Fourth Wall, however we'll need to just wait to hear from Lily herself.

New music and maybe the most honest pop star memoir of all time? Once again, we do not deserve Lily Allen.

Words: Ross McNeilage

It seems like only yesterday you were with somebody else
Soon as it was over though I had claimed you for myself
Didn't take me long before I had moved my stuff to yours
Glad to leave the past behind and I'm glad to close the door

Because you know I love ya
Because you know I love ya

So far has been so good, it seems we stand test of time
You never call me "baby" but you refer to me as "mine"
What I like the best is how you can keep me on my toes
Staying home with you is better than sticking things up my nose

I had that awful feeling, that I needed help
My life had lost its meaning, but you saved me from myself
As long as I've got you and we can be
together and forever just you and me, well that's swell

You sleep with your mouth wide open and you go to the pub alone
You only cook from frozen but I don't ever hear you moan
You let me lie in bed when you're doing breakfast with the kids
Landing on my feet with you, I'm so happy with is how we live

Because you know I love ya
Because you know I love ya

I had that awful feeling, that I needed help
My life had lost its meaning, but you saved me from myself
As long as I've got you and we can be
together and forever just you and me, well that's swell

I had that awful feeling, that I needed help
My life had lost its meaning, but you saved me from myself
As long as I've got you and we can be
together and forever just you and me, well that's swell

As long as I've got you and we can be
together and forever just you and me, well that's swell

As long as I've got you and we can be
together and forever just you and me, well that's swell
Writer(s): Lily Allen, Greg Kurstin, Karen Poole

