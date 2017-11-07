Lily Allen Announces 'Uncomfortable, Shocking' Memoir

A new album isn't the only thing Lily Allen has coming next year.

The singer has signed a deal with Blink to publish a memoir in 2018 and it sounds like it's going to be even more frank than her famous song lyrics.

Documenting her young rise to fame, personal traumas and divorce, Lily has described the autobiography as "uncomfortable and shocking and brutal."

View the lyrics I work at home in my parent's basement

I don't troll, I make statements

I'm not a cliché sittin' in my PJ's

Double cupping at lunch on a Tuesday

I'm like Drake, see? So don't hate me!

I get vexed if you don't appreciate me

Real talk, I'll put the world to rights

And when I'm a big boy I'm gonna write for Vice



It's not for me? It must be wrong

I could ignore it and move on

But I'm a Broadband Champion

And if you're tryna call it art

I'll have to take it all apart

I got a high-brow game plan



I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy

I got a high-brow game plan

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me

'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion



Spectacles with no prescription

Short-shorts with conviction

Supreme, Palace, APC

Sizzurp in a chalice, yeah, that's so me

I'm a London white boy repping ATL

Keyboard Warrior that can't spell

I don't like you, I think you're worthless

I wrote a long piece about it up on my WordPress



It's not for me? It must be wrong

I could ignore it and move on

But I'm a Broadband Champion

And if you're tryna call it art

I'll have to take it all apart

I got a high-brow game plan



I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy

I got a high-brow game plan

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me

'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion



I like Jordans, Jay Rich, DJ Scream shit

Complex, Pitchfork, Winnie The Pooh shit

I'm a space ghost perpetrator

Bottom half of Idolator

Check for Tyler the Creator

A$AP, Kanye, XX remix

Mike Jones, Paul Wall, I need a Kleenex

I don't like girls much, they kinda silly

Unless of course they wanna play with my willy



I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy

I got a high-brow game plan

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me

'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion



Writer(s): Gregory Allen Kurstin, Lily Rose Beatrice Allen

The 'LDN' singer has always been celebrated for her honest, witty and clever songwriting - and her outspoken personality - so we already know this book is going to be absolutely brilliant.

“Some of it I think might be uncomfortable and shocking and brutal," Lily said of the memoir. "There will be good stuff in there too; happy times. I will try and make it funny."

"I know it’s about me but I hope that a lot of it will ring true with anyone who reads it. It won’t be written with shame. It will be true.”

Although not finished yet, the publisher's director said he was "blown away by the proposal and sample material", stating that "a book like this doesn’t come along very often."

It'll cover everything from "the trauma and grief of losing a child, the highs and lows of fame, growing up in Britpop, Glastonbury and the infamous Groucho club, "the rebellion of her youth", money, co-dependency, drug and alcohol dependency, eating disorders, marriage, separation, recovery, motherhood and "moving forward with her life"."

The untitled book is set to be released next autumn, while Allen's fourth studio album is expected to drop in early 2018 (!!) after the singer recently spoke of finishing up deadlines on Twitter.

She has been working on the Sheezus follow-up since 2014 with the likes of Greg Kurstin and Mark Ronson, who described the new material as "some of her best ever" last year.

The album is rumoured to be titled The Fourth Wall, however we'll need to just wait to hear from Lily herself.

New music and maybe the most honest pop star memoir of all time? Once again, we do not deserve Lily Allen.

Ross McNeilage

