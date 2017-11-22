Lily Allen Teases New Single 'Trigger Bang' Featuring Giggs

Lily Allen is not playing any games.

Four years after she came out of retirement and dropped 'Hard Out Here', the singer seems to have announced details of her brand new single and it already sounds huge.

Her fourth studio album has been in the works since 2014 with everyone from Mark Ronson to Sean Paul being rumoured collaborators, however the new song will see her team up with British rapper Giggs.

View the lyrics I work at home in my parent's basement

I don't troll, I make statements

I'm not a cliché sittin' in my PJ's

Double cupping at lunch on a Tuesday

I'm like Drake, see? So don't hate me!

I get vexed if you don't appreciate me

Real talk, I'll put the world to rights

And when I'm a big boy I'm gonna write for Vice



It's not for me? It must be wrong

I could ignore it and move on

But I'm a Broadband Champion

And if you're tryna call it art

I'll have to take it all apart

I got a high-brow game plan



I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy

I got a high-brow game plan

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me

'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion



Spectacles with no prescription

Short-shorts with conviction

Supreme, Palace, APC

Sizzurp in a chalice, yeah, that's so me

I'm a London white boy repping ATL

Keyboard Warrior that can't spell

I don't like you, I think you're worthless

I wrote a long piece about it up on my WordPress



It's not for me? It must be wrong

I could ignore it and move on

But I'm a Broadband Champion

And if you're tryna call it art

I'll have to take it all apart

I got a high-brow game plan



I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy

I got a high-brow game plan

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me

'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion



I like Jordans, Jay Rich, DJ Scream shit

Complex, Pitchfork, Winnie The Pooh shit

I'm a space ghost perpetrator

Bottom half of Idolator

Check for Tyler the Creator

A$AP, Kanye, XX remix

Mike Jones, Paul Wall, I need a Kleenex

I don't like girls much, they kinda silly

Unless of course they wanna play with my willy



I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy

I got a high-brow game plan

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me

'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion



Sheezus posted a snap on her Instagram story of a vinyl labelled "Lily Allen ft. Giggs - Trigger Bang", which fans are pretty much taking as confirmation of the lead single.

The 'Trigger Bang' news comes just days after Lily tweeted about the album, saying "I wish I could just drop my album today". When asked if a single is coming "soon", she simply replied: "Almost definitely."

So, maybe? We're going to be optimistic and hope that the 'almost' has disappeared in the past few days and plans are underway to drop the new song ASAP because we know we need it.

Giggs has been in the game for over a decade yet his career is at an all-time high after appearing on Drake's More Life mixtape earlier this year, giving him his first two Top 20 hits in the UK.

Allen's last Top 40 appearance was this year's surprise collaboration with Stormzy and Kehlani, 'Cigarettes & Cush', that appeared on Stormzy's debut album.

Anticipation for Lily's new album - reportedly titled The Fourth Wall - is high after her longtime collaborator Mark Ronson described her new songs as "some of her best ever" in a 2016 interview.

Now if that was said over a year ago, think how amazing the album sounds now! We need to hear this new song now!

Words: Ross McNeilage

