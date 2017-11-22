Lily Allen Teases New Single 'Trigger Bang' Featuring Giggs
The 'Sheezus' legend's new album is ready to go and we might be hearing the first single VERY soon...
Lily Allen is not playing any games.
Four years after she came out of retirement and dropped 'Hard Out Here', the singer seems to have announced details of her brand new single and it already sounds huge.
Her fourth studio album has been in the works since 2014 with everyone from Mark Ronson to Sean Paul being rumoured collaborators, however the new song will see her team up with British rapper Giggs.
I got a high-brow game plan
Sheezus posted a snap on her Instagram story of a vinyl labelled "Lily Allen ft. Giggs - Trigger Bang", which fans are pretty much taking as confirmation of the lead single.
The 'Trigger Bang' news comes just days after Lily tweeted about the album, saying "I wish I could just drop my album today". When asked if a single is coming "soon", she simply replied: "Almost definitely."
So, maybe? We're going to be optimistic and hope that the 'almost' has disappeared in the past few days and plans are underway to drop the new song ASAP because we know we need it.
Giggs has been in the game for over a decade yet his career is at an all-time high after appearing on Drake's More Life mixtape earlier this year, giving him his first two Top 20 hits in the UK.
Allen's last Top 40 appearance was this year's surprise collaboration with Stormzy and Kehlani, 'Cigarettes & Cush', that appeared on Stormzy's debut album.
Anticipation for Lily's new album - reportedly titled The Fourth Wall - is high after her longtime collaborator Mark Ronson described her new songs as "some of her best ever" in a 2016 interview.
Now if that was said over a year ago, think how amazing the album sounds now! We need to hear this new song now!
Words: Ross McNeilage
