Lily Allen

Lily Allen Teases New Single 'Trigger Bang' Featuring Giggs

The 'Sheezus' legend's new album is ready to go and we might be hearing the first single VERY soon...

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 16:06

Lily Allen is not playing any games.

Four years after she came out of retirement and dropped 'Hard Out Here', the singer seems to have announced details of her brand new single and it already sounds huge.

Her fourth studio album has been in the works since 2014 with everyone from Mark Ronson to Sean Paul being rumoured collaborators, however the new song will see her team up with British rapper Giggs.

View the lyrics
I work at home in my parent's basement
I don't troll, I make statements
I'm not a cliché sittin' in my PJ's
Double cupping at lunch on a Tuesday
I'm like Drake, see? So don't hate me!
I get vexed if you don't appreciate me
Real talk, I'll put the world to rights
And when I'm a big boy I'm gonna write for Vice

It's not for me? It must be wrong
I could ignore it and move on
But I'm a Broadband Champion
And if you're tryna call it art
I'll have to take it all apart
I got a high-brow game plan

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy
I got a high-brow game plan
I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me
'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion

Spectacles with no prescription
Short-shorts with conviction
Supreme, Palace, APC
Sizzurp in a chalice, yeah, that's so me
I'm a London white boy repping ATL
Keyboard Warrior that can't spell
I don't like you, I think you're worthless
I wrote a long piece about it up on my WordPress

It's not for me? It must be wrong
I could ignore it and move on
But I'm a Broadband Champion
And if you're tryna call it art
I'll have to take it all apart
I got a high-brow game plan

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy
I got a high-brow game plan
I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me
'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion

I like Jordans, Jay Rich, DJ Scream shit
Complex, Pitchfork, Winnie The Pooh shit
I'm a space ghost perpetrator
Bottom half of Idolator
Check for Tyler the Creator
A$AP, Kanye, XX remix
Mike Jones, Paul Wall, I need a Kleenex
I don't like girls much, they kinda silly
Unless of course they wanna play with my willy

I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N with no empathy
I got a high-brow game plan
I'm a U-R-L B-A-D M-A-N and you're dead to me
'Cause I'm a Broadband Champion

I got a high-brow game plan
Writer(s): Gregory Allen Kurstin, Lily Rose Beatrice Allen Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Sheezus posted a snap on her Instagram story of a vinyl labelled "Lily Allen ft. Giggs - Trigger Bang", which fans are pretty much taking as confirmation of the lead single.

The 'Trigger Bang' news comes just days after Lily tweeted about the album, saying "I wish I could just drop my album today". When asked if a single is coming "soon", she simply replied: "Almost definitely."

So, maybe? We're going to be optimistic and hope that the 'almost' has disappeared in the past few days and plans are underway to drop the new song ASAP because we know we need it.

Getty Images

Giggs has been in the game for over a decade yet his career is at an all-time high after appearing on Drake's More Life mixtape earlier this year, giving him his first two Top 20 hits in the UK.

Allen's last Top 40 appearance was this year's surprise collaboration with Stormzy and Kehlani, 'Cigarettes & Cush', that appeared on Stormzy's debut album.

Anticipation for Lily's new album - reportedly titled The Fourth Wall - is high after her longtime collaborator Mark Ronson described her new songs as "some of her best ever" in a 2016 interview.

Now if that was said over a year ago, think how amazing the album sounds now! We need to hear this new song now!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH LILY ALLEN'S 'OUR TIME' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
It's 2am so I just stopped the music
I'm still swaying like I was on a cruise ship
Took the words straight out of my mouth
Come on everybody back to my house
Take my hand now, you're coming over
It doesn't matter you can sleep on my sofa
Bring some fags and brings some Rizlas
We're gonna party like it's nobody's business

Let your hair down now
It's the end of the week
And this is our time now
Let's forget everything
And put your glad-rags on
Dressing up like we're queens of the night

And we just wanna dance the night away
We don't give a damn what people say
We've had enough so turn it up
Tonight we're taking over
And we will all drink 'til we lose our minds
Wanna lose sense of space and time
We're going through, it's how we do
Tonight we're taking over

I feel fly
I'm rockin' Kenzo
I'll get high but I ain't doin' benzos
I might dance like your auntie
I don't care 'cause we're here to party
I got a quite good record collection
Yeah I got everything that came out on Def Jam
I've got hip-hop, I've got dub step
I'll take us right through from sunrise to sunset

Let your hair down now
It's the end of the week
And this is our time now
Let's forget everything
And put your glad-rags on
Dressing up like we're queens of the night

And we just wanna dance the night away
We don't give a damn what people say
We've had enough so turn it up
Tonight we're taking over
And we will all drink 'til we lose our minds
Wanna lose sense of space and time
We're going through, it's how we do
Tonight we're taking over

Drink a little more
Dance a little harder
Shout a little louder if you like
Move a little faster
Stand a little taller
Do whatever makes you feel alright

Drink a little more
Dance a little harder
Shout a little louder if you like
Move a little faster
Stand a little taller
Do whatever makes you feel alright

Go harder
Go harder now

Go harder
Go harder now

And we just wanna dance the night away
We don't give a damn what people say
We've had enough so turn it up
Tonight we're taking over
And we will all drink 'til we lose our minds
Wanna lose sense of space and time
We're going through, it's how we do
Tonight we're taking over (go harder)

And we just wanna dance the night away
We don't give a damn what people say
We've had enough so turn it up
Tonight we're taking over (go harder)
And we will all drink 'til we lose our minds
Wanna lose sense of space and time
We're going through, it's how we do
Tonight we're taking over
Writer(s): Lily Rose Beatrice Cooper, Greg Kurstin Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Lily Allen

Lily Allen attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2017 in Paris, France

Lily Allen Teases New Single 'Trigger Bang' Featuring Giggs

Lily Allen is seen arriving at Chanel fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France

Lily Allen Announces 'Uncomfortable, Shocking' Memoir

Celebrity

Lily Allen Faces Backlash After Appearing To Call Out Rita Ora’s Tribute To Prince

So What’s This About Zayn Malik Sending Lily Allen Sexy Texts?

Lily Allen 'Collapsed At Glastonbury'

Lily Allen Injured In Caravan Gas Explosion

Will These Artists 'Do A Jay Z' And Leave Spotify Too?

Lily Allen Is Wearing Kim Kardashian’s Hair Rather Well

So, It Seems Lily Allen Isn't Sam Smith's Cousin After All!

Wait, Is Lily Allen Going To Be In The Next Fifty Shades Flick?

Sam Smith, George Ezra, Ed Sheeran Lead 2015 BRIT Award Nominations

Mark Ronson Brings Forward 'Uptown Funk' Release Date, Tops iTunes Chart

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Marnie Simpson Teases Her Incredible Legs In This Revealing Throwback Shot

Celebrity

I'm A Celeb 2017: This Is How Much Contestants Are Actually Paid

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant