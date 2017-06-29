Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé To Mykonos with Her

Is it 2006? Nope. But we're here for it.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 12:01

Get checking out the latest update from MTV News above...

Lindsay Lohan has some grand plans when it comes to celebrating her birthday in style and she's decided that the only way to ring in her 31st year is with the help of, um, actual Beyoncé herself.

While there's no denying most of us would roll out the red carpet and splash out on an extra Colin The Caterpillar cake should Queen Bey decide to crash our event, Lindsay reckons a trip to Mykonos should do the job nicely.

Getty

Just days before her July 2nd birthday, she's taken to Twitter to extend an open invitation to #nicegirls Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and - in potentially the most incredible afterthought in history - "Beyoncé too."

For anyone concerned there's been a glitch in the Matrix and we've all been catapulted back to the easy breezy days of 2006, none of the old party-scene pals have so far replied to Lindsay's invitation. Boo. 

Sure. It might seem like an absolute reach on the behalf of the rest of us, but Lindsay did used to hang out with Paris Hilton and Britney Spears back in the day, and she was papped in a red-carpet pic with Bey back in 2004. 

Getty

Let's just hope Beyoncé can lock down a babysitter in time to grab a slice of that #nicegirlsonly noughties nostalgia. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Big Brother 2017: Lotan Says Vomiting Blood '150 Times' To Blame For His Behaviour

Has Edward Grimes Already Found The One On His Second Single AF Date?

How To Show Your Pride If You Can't Get Down To A Celebration

Courtney Act Got Her First Single AF Kiss, So Here's Her GIF Guide To Dating To Celebrate

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Think Olivia Attwood Will Be Like 'A Dog On Heat' With The Shocking Second Villa Twist

Gigi Hadid's All Pink Outfit Is The Eighth Wonder Of The World

Brooklyn Beckham, Tanya Burr And More Style Wins From The Serpentine Summer Party 2017

Period Sportswear Has Arrived And We Want It all

Rita Ora Peforms Brand New Song 'Lonely Together' and We Love It

Lindsay Lohan Invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé To Mykonos with Her

Adele Hints That She Will Quit Touring Altogether

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Pretty Little Liars Showrunner Reveals A.D. Was Meant To Be Someone Entirely Different

A Pregnant Woman 'Fatally Shot Her Boyfriend' During A YouTube Prank Gone Wrong

Snapchat Maps Are Seriously Exposing Users' Deepest Darkest Secrets

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Battle With Depression: 'I've Been Speaking To A Psychiatrist'

Bender

Good News Everyone! You Can Download The New Futurama Game For iPhone And Android Today

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Jedward Claim They Can Go For Over An Hour In The Bedroom

Katy Perry Reckons Niall Horan Is ‘Always’ Trying To Get Her Number

More From Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé To Mykonos with Her

Celebrity

Lindsay Lohan Has Written A Sequel To Mean Girls

Celebrity

Lindsay Lohan's Got Herself A Brand New Accent And You've Got To Hear It To Believe It

Style

A Mean Girls Palette Could Soon Be An Actual Thing

MTV News

Kim Kardashian Held At Gunpoint, Zoella’s Anxiety Over Prince | MTV News

Mean Girls
Movies

Mean Girls: Where Are They Now?

Mean Girls

Mean Girls: Where Are They Now?

Celebrity

Lindsay Lohan Loses Fingertip In Boating Accident

GTA
Games

Lindsay Lohan Took GTA To Court Over This Pic And The Verdict Is In

Celebrity

Howay The Lass! Charlotte Crosby Sizzles Alongside Li-Lo At Celeb Party

Are These The Oddest Celebrity Friendships Ever?

Lindsay Lohan Is No Longer On Probation For The First Time In 8 Years

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie

Charlotte Crosby Admits She Feels "Petrified" By Her Relationship With Stephen Bear

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

A Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Duet Has Appeared

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Battle With Depression: 'I've Been Speaking To A Psychiatrist'

Farrah Abraham Responds To Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson's Brutal Comments