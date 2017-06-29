Lindsay Lohan Invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé To Mykonos with Her

Get checking out the latest update from MTV News above...

Lindsay Lohan has some grand plans when it comes to celebrating her birthday in style and she's decided that the only way to ring in her 31st year is with the help of, um, actual Beyoncé herself.

While there's no denying most of us would roll out the red carpet and splash out on an extra Colin The Caterpillar cake should Queen Bey decide to crash our event, Lindsay reckons a trip to Mykonos should do the job nicely.

Getty

Just days before her July 2nd birthday, she's taken to Twitter to extend an open invitation to #nicegirls Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and - in potentially the most incredible afterthought in history - "Beyoncé too."

For anyone concerned there's been a glitch in the Matrix and we've all been catapulted back to the easy breezy days of 2006, none of the old party-scene pals have so far replied to Lindsay's invitation. Boo.

Sure. It might seem like an absolute reach on the behalf of the rest of us, but Lindsay did used to hang out with Paris Hilton and Britney Spears back in the day, and she was papped in a red-carpet pic with Bey back in 2004.

Getty

Let's just hope Beyoncé can lock down a babysitter in time to grab a slice of that #nicegirlsonly noughties nostalgia.