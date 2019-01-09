10 Things We Learned From Episode #1 Of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

The wait is over peeps as the hugely hyped Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club finally hit our screen's last night! Hollywood host Lindsay Lohan started the series with a bang as we dipped into the dramz at her super club in Mykonos for a party island extravaganza.

Obvs the first episode DID NOT disappoint as we got an insight into the Mean Girl superstar’s night life empire and met the contestants ready to fight their way to the top (and get some party action - of course!)

Now we've finally caught our breathe, here's 10 things we learned from the first outrageous episode...

CHECK OUT SOME EXCLUSIVE LINDSAY LOHAN BEACH CLUB VIDS BELOW:

1) Mykonos is the go-to party destination

Sunny beaches, nightclubs and fancy cocktails, what’s not to love? With a bar around every corner and regular appearances from some of the most important people in the party biz, Mykonos really is the place to be.

2) Lindsay Lohan is a badass business savvy boss

LiLo is all about her business! She’s been busy expanding her empire to become the mega mogul we see today. When she tells her club hopefuls: “We have a business to run; there’s no emotion” she deffo meant it!

3) Lindsay's right-hand man Panos can be savage AF

We’re here for Lindsay’s sassy second in command and business partner Panos. The lad wasn’t lying when he told Lindsay: “I’ll be the bad guy for you!” He made it very clear to the contestants that they were here to work. We mean... he made Gabi completely change her hair colour so it didn't match their DJ's. Brutal!

4) The contestants are single and ready to mingle

With all the contestants single AF expect some drunken flirtations and a few hook-ups. When the drinks start flowing it’s only a matter of time 'til we get some naughty night time action.

5) We’re in for a lot of partying

Surprise surprise! Who knew the combo of a boat load of free drinks, club nights and a few crazy contestants was going to result in trouble. Will the gang keep their eyes on the prize or will the temptation to party be too much for them?

6) Lindsay doesn't take sh*t from anyone

We learned from the beginning that Linds isn’t here for any shenanigans. “There’s only one boss here and that’s me!” Boom! The A-lister had no issues digging out her workforce for messing around.

7) The nightlife industry can be ruthless

Gabi discovered the hard way that she’s not here for fun and games. The gal was reduced to tears after a dressing down from Lindsay for not dressing appropriately... Ouch!

8) We can expect high tempers and a lot of dramz

We already got a fair share of beef in the first episode and it seems like it’s only going to get more juicy from here! Brent and Jonitta had a savage shouting match after Brent was accused of flirting with one of the clients... Then May started to cry after Sara told her to: “Use your brain” during their first night running the cabanas. Things are gonna get messy!

9) Brent the ladies' man is going to turn some heads

Nightclub host and bar manager Brett is in Mykonos to work hard and find his “bae.” Maybe he's found her after hooking up with model Natasha at the cabana. But didn't he have eyes on fellow ambassador Sara? Greedy!

10) Lindsay knows a thing or two about living the glam lifestyle

Lindsay sure knows a thing about the extravagant lyf and she treats her guests to the very best. Her hopefuls were treated to expensive drinks, fancy food and a stay at her lavish villa... Who da boss!

