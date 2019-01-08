9 Crazy Celeb Side Hustles That Will Blow Your Mind

Right peeps! Time to forget the January blues and time to dust off those bikinis and swimming trunks because legit Hollywood superstar Linsday Lohan is about to dive into our lives and we can't deal!

We're buzzin' with anticipation because Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club is hitting our screens Wednesday 9th January at 10pm only on MTV! The show sees the Mean Girls star trying to expand her business empire by launching her very own bar on the Greek party island of Mykonos.

To celebrate LiLo's hustle we're taking a look at other celebs with business ventures that you never even knew about...

When these stars aren’t enjoying their showbiz lifestyle they’re expanding their empires and adding zeros to their impressive bank accounts... KAA-CHING!

Justin Timberlake

In 2011 former N-Sync pop sensation Justin Timberlake took inspiration from his role in The Social Network and tackled the tech industry. The 37-year-old brought sexy back and attempted to bring back Myspace in a $35m investment with Specific Media Group.

Whoopi Goldberg

Sister Act star and Hollywood hero Whoopi Goldberg launched a line of cannabis infused products to help women weed out the agony of period pains. Products in the Ghost star's range include: a bath soak, raw cocoa spread, body rub and herbal tinctures. And.... relax!

Drake

Drizzy Drake is not only running the rap game atm but is also making big moves in the whiskey world. The Canadian superstar started Virginia Black Whiskey in 2016 with entrepreneur Brent Hocking. Now the rapper's planning on raising $30m to expand the company by giving fans the opportunity to become investors in the booze brand themselves... Cheers!

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith is on a mission to "revolutionise" water. The Hollywood actor launched ethical water company Just Water in 2015 and and wants to be the Elon Musk of the bottled water industry. The bottle itself is 82% renewable and the water is naturally and ethically sourced. It’s fair to say that Master Smith's H20 is a hit!

Donald Trump

Before he was running the U S of A, President Donald Trump was busy causing a stink in the cologne industry with his fragrance: "Success By Trump."

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Flea

Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea is saving the world, one bee at a time. The bassist has been showing off his bee collection all over social media and hosts over 200,000 of the sweet little insects in his many beehives. Worryingly, bee populations have been drastically decreasing, but the rockstar has been busy biggin' up his bees with amazing captions like “pleezus more beezus” accompanying Insta pics of him hard at work... Un-bee-lievable!

Snoop Dogg

Unbeknownst to many is that Hip-Hop superstar Snoop Dogg has been a big fan and avid user of Reddit for years. In 2014 Snoop, along with Jared Leto, invested around $50m into the website. With Reddit now being valued at $1.8b it seems like a good investment for Tha Doggfather star.

Dylan Sprouse ​

Dylan Sprouse has been a busy boy since his Suite Life of Zack & Cody days. During his college days, the 26-year-old discovered a love for mead and began experimenting with different brews. With the help of his dorm room buddy, All-Wise Meadery was created to bring one of the oldest drinks around to the tongues of young drinkers. A bottle of the Disney star's dry honey mead sells for $35 a pop. Sweet!

Robert De Niro

Acting legend and food fanatic Robert De Niro is the very definition of a business mogul. The Taxi Driver star, along with celeb chef Nobuyuki Matsushisa, launched super trendy Nobu in 1994. Now the chain of Japanese/Peruvian restaurants can be found all over the world from New York, Ibiza and Shoreditch. It's hoped that Bob's sushi empire will top $1bn in the next five years... Crumbs!

So there you go! Some celebs are much much more than just a pretty face... $$$

Don't miss brand new Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club when it smashes onto our screens on Wednesday 9th Jan @ 10pm - only on MTV!