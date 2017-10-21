Lindsey Stirling

Lindsey Stirling Wows on her 'Warmer in the Winter' Tour

Witness the magic of Lindsey Stirling...

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 16:04

Lindsey Stirling has been wowing audiences with her unique brand of violin dance performance skills ever since she auditioned for America's Got Talent in 2010. Since then she's become a superstar with over 10 million YouTube subscribers worldwide.

She is currently mesmerising fans on her Warmer in the Winter tour. Check out our photos below...

If you're not familiar with Lindsey just yet, it's time to get acquainted. She is the rockstar that your lives have been missing. The YouTube sensation has released four critically acclaimed albums to date, two of which have been certified Gold in the US.

Not only that but her new album, Warmer in the Winter, is a new Christmas classic.

The LP stars features from superstars including Becky G and Sabrina Carpenter.

Christmas is officially here!! (kind of). I'm so excited for you all to hear my new album #WarmerInTheWinter and hope you love it as much as I loved making it! Purchase link in bio.

Most importantly the record puts Lindsey's unmatched skill as a violinist centre stage alongside cutting-edge production that makes her one of modern music's most exciting acts. If you're wondering what to add to your Christmas list, look no further.

Naturally the stage is where Lindsey and the album come to life though.

See Lindsey do what she does best on tour in our EXCLUSIVE gallery. 

Words: Sam Prance

