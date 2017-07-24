Linkin Park

Linkin Park Anthems Re-Enter Top 40 Following Chester Bennington's Death

'In The End' climbs into the Top 10 while their debut album 'Hybrid Theory' heads back to the top of the albums chart...

Monday, July 24, 2017 - 18:00

Linkin Park songs have stormed the UK charts following the tragic death of frontman Chester Bennington last week.

'In The End', 'Numb' and its Jay-Z refix 'Numb/Encore' all look set to make an appearance in the Official UK Top 40 Singles Chart this Friday following today's midweek update at Nos. 9, 13 and 29 respectively, while their seminal debut album Hybrid Theory also soars back into No.3 on the Official UK Albums Chart.

Elsewhere in today's Official Chart Update, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber could be returning to No.1 (for a third time!) with 'Despacito' after DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller ascended to the top spot on Friday with 'Wild Thoughts'.

Meanwhile, Calvin Harris' 'Feels' Ft. Pharrell, Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean moves up to No.3, Little Mix's 'Power' currently places at No.5, which will be its highest position yet and Louis Tomlinson is set to be this week's highest new entry with his brand new single 'Back To You' Ft. Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals entering at No.8.

In the Albums Chart, Lana Del Rey's latest LP Lust For Life currently sits at No.2, behind Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott's Crooked Calypso, their third album as a duo since departing The Beautiful South.

Find out where everyone ends up this Friday by following @MTVMusicUK on Twitter!

WATCH OUR FINAL INTERVIEW WITH LINKIN PARK'S CHESTER BENNINGTON HERE:

Chart information © 2017 Official Charts Company.

