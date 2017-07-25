"Shockwaves Of Grief": Linkin Park Release Official Statement After Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park have released an official statement following the tragic death of their lead singer Chester Bennington last week.

Posting it on their social media pages, the statement begins: "Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened."

Credit: Getty Images

It continues: "You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world."

Benningon had six children, three with his wife Talinda.

"Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."

Read the full statement here:

The statement signs off with: "Our love for performing and making music is inextinguishable. While we don't know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much.

"Until we see you again, LP."

This week, as fans head to the band's music for comfort, Linkin Park tracks have re-entered the UK Top 40, with 'In The End' looking likely to make its way into the Top 10 on Friday, while 'Numb' and they Jay-Z collab 'Numb/Encore' are also set to feature.

WATCH OUR LAST INTERVIEW WITH LINKIN PARK'S CHESTER BENNINGTON & MIKE SHINODA: