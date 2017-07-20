Linkin Park

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Found Dead, Aged 41

TMZ reports the singer, aged 41, was found this morning after committing suicide...

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 20:09

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died aged 41, having reportedly commited suicide.

TMZ reports that the singer was discovered this morning just before 9am at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. country. He leaves behind six children from two marriages.

Credit: Getty Images

Bennington, who had struggled in the past with drug and alcohol addictions throughout his career, performed at Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell's funeral earlier this year, who also committed suicide in May. Today would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

His band mate Mike Shinoda confirmed the news on Twitter saying: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true.  An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

Linkin Park, one of the most successful American rock/nu-metal bands in the world, broke through in 2000 with their seminal debut album Hybrid Theory, which spawned hit songs including 'Crawling', 'One Step Closer' and 'In The End.' It's follow-up Meteora provided the anthemic 'Numb' and 'Somewhere I Belong'.

In 2004 they teamed up with Jay-Z on their historic collaborative Collision Course EP. The band released their seventh studio album One More Light in May featuring appearances from Stormzy, Pusha T and Kiiara.

As the tragic news spreads, the tributes have started pouring in:

Another legendary voice gone too soon. Our thoughts are with Chesters friends, family and fans. RIP.

