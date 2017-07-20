Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Found Dead, Aged 41

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died aged 41, having reportedly commited suicide.

TMZ reports that the singer was discovered this morning just before 9am at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. country. He leaves behind six children from two marriages.

Credit: Getty Images

Bennington, who had struggled in the past with drug and alcohol addictions throughout his career, performed at Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell's funeral earlier this year, who also committed suicide in May. Today would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

His band mate Mike Shinoda confirmed the news on Twitter saying: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Linkin Park, one of the most successful American rock/nu-metal bands in the world, broke through in 2000 with their seminal debut album Hybrid Theory, which spawned hit songs including 'Crawling', 'One Step Closer' and 'In The End.' It's follow-up Meteora provided the anthemic 'Numb' and 'Somewhere I Belong'.

In 2004 they teamed up with Jay-Z on their historic collaborative Collision Course EP. The band released their seventh studio album One More Light in May featuring appearances from Stormzy, Pusha T and Kiiara.

As the tragic news spreads, the tributes have started pouring in:

Bruv I can't lie I'm so upset serious 💔💔💔💔 — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Chester had 6 kids. If anyone out there thinks the world is better without you. You are so unspeakably wrong on every level. Get help plz — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Our thoughts are with Chester Bennington's family & all of Linkin Park at this remarkably difficult time. A voice of a generation. X — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

Another legendary voice gone too soon. Our thoughts are with Chesters friends, family and fans. RIP.