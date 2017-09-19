Linkin Park

Linkin Park's 'One More Light' Music Video Is The Perfect Tribute To Chester Bennington

The band have also announced a special show in honour of their lead singer...

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 15:45

Linkin Park have released the music video for 'One More Light', the title track of their latest album, a touching memorial to the late Chester Bennington.

Bennington took his own life back in July, a devastating shock to his band mates, friends, family and fans. Now, the band pay tribute in their latest music video, a montage of backstage and performance footage spanning their entire career, directed by band member Joe Hahn and Mark Fiore.

WATCH JARED LETO PAYING TRIBUTE TO CHESTER BENNINGTON AT THE 2017 VMAs:

On making the video Hahn said: "It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it. I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection."

Mike Shinoda added: "One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again."

One More Light (Official Video) - Linkin Park

Linkin Park also announced a one-off special show in honour of Bennington, taking place at the Hollywood Bowl in California on 2nd October along with special guests. Tweeting the news Shinoda said: "We will be playing, laughing, and crying together at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27th, in honor of Chester. Love you guys."

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Has 'Learnt Some New Bedroom Moves' As She Talks About Their Sh*g Pad Session - EXCLUSIVE

Rita Ora Covered Madonna on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and It Was Incredible

The Official Charts Just Made All These Songs Million Sellers

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Hilariously Pranked Sister Gigi During A Live Radio One Interview With Nick Grimshaw

Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Lil' Kim and More Perform at VH1 Hip Hop Honors

Marnie Simpson Undergoes Surgical Procedure On Her GUMS And It Sounds Painful AF

Linkin Park's 'One More Light' Music Video Is The Perfect Tribute To Chester Bennington

All The Ridiculously Useful But Forgettable Things You Need For Your Uni House

Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit

Zedd and Liam Payne's 'Get Low' Music Video Is Finally Here And It's Amazing

10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Are The Ultimate Duo In Honour Of Just Tattoo Of Us Season 2

Marnie Simpson Vows To Help Find Chloe Ferry A Surgeon To Sort Her 'Piggy' Nose

Gaz Beadle Discusses Baby Names For His And Emma McVey's Future Son

Baywatch

This Sexy Exclusive Clip From Baywatch Will Make You Want To Eat A Doughnut So Badly

Jake Gyllenhaal Just Expertly Swerved A Question Involving Ex Taylor Swift

Cardi B Freaking Out Over Janet Jackson Dancing to 'Bodak Yellow' on Tour Is the Cutest Thing

Selena Gomez Looks Unreal As The New Face Of Puma Following Her Kidney Transplant

Kylie Jenner Wishes She Could Take Back That 'Embarrassing' KUWTK Stripper Pole Moment

Nick Jonas Releases Epic 'Find You' Music Video

More From Linkin Park

Linkin Park's 'One More Light' Music Video Is The Perfect Tribute To Chester Bennington

VMAs

Jared Leto Honors His Late Friend Chester Bennington At The 2017 VMAs

Jared Leto Leads Touching Tribute To Chester Bennington At The 2017 VMAs

Music

James Corden Lets Chester Bennington's Family Decide If Linkin Park's Carpool Karaoke Will Air

Music

Chris Martin Covers Linkin Park's 'Crawling' In Moving Tribute To Chester Bennington

Music

"Shockwaves Of Grief": Linkin Park Release Official Statement After Chester Bennington's Death

Music

Linkin Park Anthems Re-Enter Top 40 Following Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park

Talking To Myself

Linkin Park

MTV's Exclusive 5-Part Interview With Linkin Park's Chester Bennington & Mike Shinoda

Linkin Park

Chester Bennington & Mike Shinoda Reminisce On Their Friendship & The Origins Of Linkin Park | MTV Exclusive Interview

Linkin Park

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington & Mike Shinoda Talk Backstage Fun & Hybrid Theory 2 | MTV Exclusive Interview

Linkin Park

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington & Mike Shinoda On Life After Meteora | MTV Exclusive Interview

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Celebrity

Tommy Mallet Slams TOWIE Producers Over How Georgia Kousoulou Is Being Portrayed In Megan McKenna Feud

Gaz Beadle Discusses Baby Names For His And Emma McVey's Future Son

Marnie Simpson Vows To Help Find Chloe Ferry A Surgeon To Sort Her 'Piggy' Nose

Celebrity

10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Has 'Learnt Some New Bedroom Moves' As She Talks About Their Sh*g Pad Session - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Undergoes Surgical Procedure On Her GUMS And It Sounds Painful AF

Celebrity

10 Reality Couples That Were Together For a Shockingly Short Time Before They Got Engaged

Kylie Jenner Wishes She Could Take Back That 'Embarrassing' KUWTK Stripper Pole Moment