Linkin Park's 'One More Light' Music Video Is The Perfect Tribute To Chester Bennington

Linkin Park have released the music video for 'One More Light', the title track of their latest album, a touching memorial to the late Chester Bennington.

Bennington took his own life back in July, a devastating shock to his band mates, friends, family and fans. Now, the band pay tribute in their latest music video, a montage of backstage and performance footage spanning their entire career, directed by band member Joe Hahn and Mark Fiore.

WATCH JARED LETO PAYING TRIBUTE TO CHESTER BENNINGTON AT THE 2017 VMAs:

On making the video Hahn said: "It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it. I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection."

Mike Shinoda added: "One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again."

Linkin Park also announced a one-off special show in honour of Bennington, taking place at the Hollywood Bowl in California on 2nd October along with special guests. Tweeting the news Shinoda said: "We will be playing, laughing, and crying together at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27th, in honor of Chester. Love you guys."

Linkin Park announce a special show in honor of @ChesterBe: Los Angeles - Oct. 27th - Details: https://t.co/Pm542ynlcE pic.twitter.com/3h3dhSuHb4 — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) September 18, 2017