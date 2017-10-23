Little Mix

Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Ariana Grande and More Win Big at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

These acts are unstoppable...

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 11:09

2017 is Dua Lipa's year. If scoring her first UK Number 1 single with 'New Rules' wasn't enough, it has since gone platinum and Dua's hit 'Be the One' and her Martin Garrix collaboration 'Scared to Be Lonely' have also sold over 600,000 copies in the UK.

That's not all though. Dua has just bagged the Single of the Year award at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

View the lyrics
One, one, one, one, one...

Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy
(Out of my mind, out of my mind)
Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me
(Too many times, too many times)
My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else
But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself

One: Don't pick up the phone
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two: Don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him

I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself

I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards
(Nowhere to turn, no way)
(Nowhere to turn, no)
Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern
(I never learn, I never learn)
But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself
I do, I do, I do

One: Don't pick up the phone
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two: Don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him

I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself

Practice makes perfect
I'm still tryna learn it by heart (I got new rules, I count 'em)
Eat, sleep, and breathe it
Rehearse and repeat it, 'cause I... (I got new...)

One: Don't pick up the phone (yeah)
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone (alone)
Two: Don't let him in (uh-ooh)
You'll have to kick him out again (again)
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him

I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
(Whoa-ooh, whoa-ooh, whoa)
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
(Baby, you know I count 'em)
I gotta tell them to myself

Don't let him in, don't let him in
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't be his friend, don't be his friend
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't let him in, don't let him in
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't be his friend, don't be his friend
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
You're gettin' over him
Writer(s): Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The star received the honour after giving a showstopping performance of 'New Rules' at the ceremony.

All of the awards at the event are voted for by fans and Dua took to Twitter straight away to thank everyone that had voted for her in a heartfelt message: 'THANK YOU MY LOVES WE DID IT! Thank you for voting for New Rules! I love you so much'.

WHAT A WONDERFUL POPSTAR.

Dua wasn't alone though. Ed Sheeran scored the award for Best British Solo Artist after a blockbuster year following the big release of his third album ÷ and his 'Shape of You collaborator Stormzy bagged the award for Most Entertaining Celebrity.

Meanwhile, Little Mix won Best British Group and The Chainsmokers won Best International Group.

Finally, on the music side of things, Ariana Grande was crowned the Best International Solo Artist.

[Getty]

Love Island, Beauty and the Best and Mo Farrah also snagged huge awards.

Find out who else joined them: HERE!

Words: Sam Prance

