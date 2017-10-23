Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Ariana Grande and More Win Big at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

2017 is Dua Lipa's year. If scoring her first UK Number 1 single with 'New Rules' wasn't enough, it has since gone platinum and Dua's hit 'Be the One' and her Martin Garrix collaboration 'Scared to Be Lonely' have also sold over 600,000 copies in the UK.

That's not all though. Dua has just bagged the Single of the Year award at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

View the lyrics One, one, one, one, one...



Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy

(Out of my mind, out of my mind)

Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me

(Too many times, too many times)

My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else

But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself



One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself



I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards

(Nowhere to turn, no way)

(Nowhere to turn, no)

Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern

(I never learn, I never learn)

But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself

I do, I do, I do



One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself



Practice makes perfect

I'm still tryna learn it by heart (I got new rules, I count 'em)

Eat, sleep, and breathe it

Rehearse and repeat it, 'cause I... (I got new...)



One: Don't pick up the phone (yeah)

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone (alone)

Two: Don't let him in (uh-ooh)

You'll have to kick him out again (again)

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

(Whoa-ooh, whoa-ooh, whoa)

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

(Baby, you know I count 'em)

I gotta tell them to myself



Don't let him in, don't let him in

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't be his friend, don't be his friend

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't let him in, don't let him in

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't be his friend, don't be his friend

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

You're gettin' over him Writer(s): Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The star received the honour after giving a showstopping performance of 'New Rules' at the ceremony.

All of the awards at the event are voted for by fans and Dua took to Twitter straight away to thank everyone that had voted for her in a heartfelt message: 'THANK YOU MY LOVES WE DID IT! Thank you for voting for New Rules! I love you so much'.

WHAT A WONDERFUL POPSTAR.

THANK YOU MY LOVES WE DID IT! Thank you for voting for New Rules! I love you so much 💕✨ https://t.co/mlDtYJAw6W — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 22, 2017

Dua wasn't alone though. Ed Sheeran scored the award for Best British Solo Artist after a blockbuster year following the big release of his third album ÷ and his 'Shape of You collaborator Stormzy bagged the award for Most Entertaining Celebrity.

Meanwhile, Little Mix won Best British Group and The Chainsmokers won Best International Group.

Finally, on the music side of things, Ariana Grande was crowned the Best International Solo Artist.

[Getty]

Love Island, Beauty and the Best and Mo Farrah also snagged huge awards.

Find out who else joined them: HERE!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.