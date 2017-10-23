Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Ariana Grande and More Win Big at the Radio 1 Teen Awards
These acts are unstoppable...
2017 is Dua Lipa's year. If scoring her first UK Number 1 single with 'New Rules' wasn't enough, it has since gone platinum and Dua's hit 'Be the One' and her Martin Garrix collaboration 'Scared to Be Lonely' have also sold over 600,000 copies in the UK.
That's not all though. Dua has just bagged the Single of the Year award at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.
The star received the honour after giving a showstopping performance of 'New Rules' at the ceremony.
All of the awards at the event are voted for by fans and Dua took to Twitter straight away to thank everyone that had voted for her in a heartfelt message: 'THANK YOU MY LOVES WE DID IT! Thank you for voting for New Rules! I love you so much'.
WHAT A WONDERFUL POPSTAR.
Dua wasn't alone though. Ed Sheeran scored the award for Best British Solo Artist after a blockbuster year following the big release of his third album ÷ and his 'Shape of You collaborator Stormzy bagged the award for Most Entertaining Celebrity.
Meanwhile, Little Mix won Best British Group and The Chainsmokers won Best International Group.
Finally, on the music side of things, Ariana Grande was crowned the Best International Solo Artist.
Love Island, Beauty and the Best and Mo Farrah also snagged huge awards.
Find out who else joined them: HERE!
Words: Sam Prance
