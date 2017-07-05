Little Mix

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix Dominate 2017's Best Selling Singles and Albums Lists

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 12:07

The figures are finally in and they are huge. The Official Charts Company has revealed which singles and albums are the best selling of the year so far. Little Mix? Stormzy? Clean Bandit? Justin Bieber? Adele? Find out where your faves rank below.

Storming in front of everyone is Ed Sheeran. The 'Thinking Out Loud' star easily tops both charts. Ed's third album ÷ boasts an amazing 2 million combined sales and his singles 'Shape of You', 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Galway Girl' sit at Number 1, 2 and 4 respectively. 'Shape of You' has had a staggering 184 million UK streams since its release. That's not all though, the Grammy Award winner's second and first albums x and also make appearances at Number 4 and Number 10. How incredible!

Hot on his heels though are Rag'n'Bone Man and Little Mix.

Rag'n'Bone Man claims the second best selling album of the year with Human - an incredible debut.

Not only that but its title track is the fifth best selling single of the year.

Meanwhile, Little Mix are at Number 5 on the best selling artist albums chart with Glory Days and Number 9 on the best selling singles chart with 'Touch'. This is particularly impressive when you consider that Glory Days received a signifcant amount of its sales in 2016. The girl group's fourth album was released in October last year and it has now sold a staggering 619,000 copies, 210,000 of which were purchased this year. What an achievement. Not to mention the fact that, 'Touch' now sits right alongside 'Wings', 'Black Magic', 'Secret Love Song' and 'Shout Out to My Ex' as one of the girls' five platinum singles. What kind of slay?

With 'Power' and 'No More Sad Songs' currently dominating the charts, we have no doubt that Little Mix may have a few more best-sellers by the end of the year and 'Glory Days' could even work its way into becoming their first triple platinum album.

Elsewhere on the singles chart, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's single 'Despacito' reaches Number 3, while Jax Jones' 'You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE)' is at Number 6, Clean Bandit's 'Symohony (feat. Zara Larsson)' is at Number 7, The Chainsmokers' and Coldplay's 'Something Just Like This' is at Number 8 and Martin Jensen's 'Solo Dance' is at Number 10.

Albums wise Drake is at Number 3 with More Life, Take That are at Number 6 with Wonderland, Stormzy is at Number 7 with Gang Signs & Prayer, Adele is at Number 8 with 25 and the Moana cast are sitting pretty at Number 9 with its soundtrack.

How this will all change up by the end of the year is yet to be seen but based on Ed's unprecedented success, we thinks it's safe to say that he will remain the runaway success of the year. Although some songs of the summer should creep in.

We assume that DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)' will make an appearance.

Come back at the end of the year to find out if we were right.

