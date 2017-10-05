Little Mix

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix Dominate Biggest Singles and Albums of the Year So Far Lists

There's no stopping these two acts...

Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 13:12

It doesn't take a genius to realise that Ed Sheeran and Little Mix are two of the biggest acts in the UK today. Nevertheless, The Official Charts Company have just revealed two amazing lists that prove just how huge both Ed and our favourite girls are.

The 'Sing' star and the 'Black Magic' group both lay claim to some of the biggest singles and albums of the year so far.

Ed comes out on top. Not only is 'Shape of You' the biggest single of 2017 in the UK at the moment but 'Castle on the Hill' is Number 3, 'Galway Girl' is Number 4 and 'Perfect' currently sits at Number 34. Ed Sheeran fever really is still at large.

Meanwhile, over on the albums chart Ed's ÷ is Number 1, x is Number 3 and + is Number 10.

YES. Even Ed's old albums from 2011 and 2014 are some of the most successful this year!

[Getty]

Hot on Ed's heels though are Little Mix. The girls lay claim to two of the most popular singles of 2017.

'Touch' is Number 12 and 'Power' is Number 37 although both could rise before the end of the year.

Not only that but Little Mix's fourth and most recent album Glory Days is the fifth best selling album of 2017. This is particularly impressive when you consider that Glory Days came out last October and was also the seventh best selling album of 2016.

With a Platinum Edition of Glory Days due in Novembeand three new songs on their way, Little Mix could not only rise higher in the Biggest Albums of the Year chart but they may also have a couple more entries on the Biggest Singles of the Year list.

Check out the Official Charts new biggest singles and albums lists to see who looks set to join them.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

