Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video

Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of Little Mix's brand new video for 'Think About Us'...

Our FAVE girl band are back in our lives with the incredible ‘Think About Us’ and we’re SO excited to be able to give all you Mixers out there an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at the forthcoming music video.

YES! You should be excited.

This new version of the song, that was released on Friday 25th January and features Ty Dolla $ign, is the storming emotional pop banger we all need in our lives right now and we've had it on repeat since it came out tbh.

WATCH THE LYRIC VIDEO HERE:

When you're dancin' in the club
And the nights are getting hard
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?
When the music gets so loud
And the girls are all around
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?

'Cause I do, think about you
When I'm up here in my hotel room
Need your love, don't know what I'm gon' do
My body so hot, babe, I'm missin' you
One touch is all I want
I call my girls, we go down to the club
Walk through the crowd 'til I find my love
I look in your eyes and the whole world stop, woah oh

You put your hand on my waist
And then you pull me close
Boy, I promise I won't let go

Now we're dancing in the club
And it's fire when we touch
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?
When we're deeper in the crowd
Can you feel my body now?
Do you think about us?
Oh-woah-oh

Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about us?

'Cause I do, think about you
Can't shake you off, baby, stuck like glue
Now we're alone, got my body on you
You don't even know all the things I wan' do
One touch, need your love
Me and my baby, we up in the club
Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us
Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us, woah oh

You put your hand on my waist
And then you pull me close
Boy, I promise, I won't let go

Now we're dancing in the club
And it's fire when we touch
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?
When we're deeper in the crowd
Can you feel my body now?
Do you think about us?
Oh-woah-oh

Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about us?

I've, I've been thinkin' 'bout us, yeah (yeah-yeah)
All the cities we met up in (ooh yeah)
Situations that we been through (na na-na na-na)
Have you been thinkin' 'bout me, too?
I've had some things on my mind I wanna tell you (tonight)
Can we spend some time after the schedule, for you? (for you)
Can I put you on a jet tonight? (tonight)
Can I VVS your neck with diamonds? (mmh)
Let me put some drip on you (mmh)
Vivienne Westwood, let me put Chanel on you
Got you Balenciaga, YSL on you
Girl, you're a goddess, do you think about us? (yay yeah)

Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about me, baby?
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about me, baby?
Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
I really wanna know
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
I wanna know, do you think about us?
Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade all look fierce AF in these shots and we’re honestly not sure how long we can wait to see the full video.

CHECK OUT OUR GALLERY OF EXCLUSIVE PICS HERE:

EXCLUSIVE: Little Mix 'Think About Us' Behind-The-Scenes Pics

The girls have been teasing the music video on social media for a few days now and the excitement from fans has been building and building. It must be dropping soon, right?

From these exclusive pics and recent posts on the band’s official Instagram page the girls will all represent an emotion or feeling. Jade = Icy, Jesy = Passion, Leigh-Anne = Lust, and Perrie = New Love.

But what does this all mean?! One thing's for sure, we CANNOT WAIT to see the full video.

