Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of Little Mix's brand new video for 'Think About Us'...
Our FAVE girl band are back in our lives with the incredible ‘Think About Us’ and we’re SO excited to be able to give all you Mixers out there an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at the forthcoming music video.
YES! You should be excited.
This new version of the song, that was released on Friday 25th January and features Ty Dolla $ign, is the storming emotional pop banger we all need in our lives right now and we've had it on repeat since it came out tbh.
WATCH THE LYRIC VIDEO HERE:
Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade all look fierce AF in these shots and we’re honestly not sure how long we can wait to see the full video.
CHECK OUT OUR GALLERY OF EXCLUSIVE PICS HERE:
EXCLUSIVE: Little Mix 'Think About Us' Behind-The-Scenes Pics
The girls have been teasing the music video on social media for a few days now and the excitement from fans has been building and building. It must be dropping soon, right?
From these exclusive pics and recent posts on the band’s official Instagram page the girls will all represent an emotion or feeling. Jade = Icy, Jesy = Passion, Leigh-Anne = Lust, and Perrie = New Love.
But what does this all mean?! One thing's for sure, we CANNOT WAIT to see the full video.