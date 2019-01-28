Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video

View the lyrics

When you're dancin' in the club

And the nights are getting hard

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?

When the music gets so loud

And the girls are all around

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?



'Cause I do, think about you

When I'm up here in my hotel room

Need your love, don't know what I'm gon' do

My body so hot, babe, I'm missin' you

One touch is all I want

I call my girls, we go down to the club

Walk through the crowd 'til I find my love

I look in your eyes and the whole world stop, woah oh



You put your hand on my waist

And then you pull me close

Boy, I promise I won't let go



Now we're dancing in the club

And it's fire when we touch

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?

When we're deeper in the crowd

Can you feel my body now?

Do you think about us?

Oh-woah-oh



Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Do you think about us?



'Cause I do, think about you

Can't shake you off, baby, stuck like glue

Now we're alone, got my body on you

You don't even know all the things I wan' do

One touch, need your love

Me and my baby, we up in the club

Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us

Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us, woah oh



You put your hand on my waist

And then you pull me close

Boy, I promise, I won't let go



Now we're dancing in the club

And it's fire when we touch

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?

When we're deeper in the crowd

Can you feel my body now?

Do you think about us?

Oh-woah-oh



Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

(Are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Do you think about us?



I've, I've been thinkin' 'bout us, yeah (yeah-yeah)

All the cities we met up in (ooh yeah)

Situations that we been through (na na-na na-na)

Have you been thinkin' 'bout me, too?

I've had some things on my mind I wanna tell you (tonight)

Can we spend some time after the schedule, for you? (for you)

Can I put you on a jet tonight? (tonight)

Can I VVS your neck with diamonds? (mmh)

Let me put some drip on you (mmh)

Vivienne Westwood, let me put Chanel on you

Got you Balenciaga, YSL on you

Girl, you're a goddess, do you think about us? (yay yeah)



Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Do you think about me, baby?

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Do you think about me, baby?

Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

I really wanna know

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Do you think about us?



Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

I wanna know, do you think about us?

Writer(s): BOLANDER VICTOR GUSTAV, NOBEL FRANK Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com