Little Mix

EXCLUSIVE! See Little Mix & Their Mums In These New 'Power' Pics

Get another sneak peek of their forthcoming new music video!

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 18:24

YAASSS QUEENS! Mixers, listen up, we've got some exclusive pics from Little Mix's brand new video for 'Power' and they're AMAZING!

The video, that features Stormzy, is dropping tomorrow and we can't contain our excitement. The girls have shared a couple of exclusive pics with us, and we're particularly obsessed with the one featuring all of their mum's - SO CUTE!

And as for the rest of the pics, well the Little Mix ladies are looking AMAZING as ever with their fierce outfits and on point hair and make-up. All this, as well as the teaser they posted on their socials earlier today, has made us even more excited for the full video!

'Power' is the girls' new single from their latest album Glory Days, with added Stormzy goodness and we're counting down the hours until midnight tonight to see the full vid!

Behind The Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Power' Music Video

  • [Little Mix]
    1 of 10
  • [Little Mix]
    2 of 10
  • [Little Mix]
    3 of 10
  • [Little Mix]
    4 of 10
  • [Little Mix]
    5 of 10
  • [Little Mix]
    6 of 10
  • 7 of 10
  • 8 of 10
  • 9 of 10
  • 10 of 10

WATCH LITTLE MIX'S 'NO MORE SAD SONGS' VIDEO HERE:

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE! See Little Mix & Their Mums In These New 'Power' Pics

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Mexico City - Jacqui

Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord

We Spoke To David Guetta About ‘2U’, Justin Bieber & Victoria’s Secret

Sam Claflin Opens Up About Experiencing Male Body-Shaming: ‘They Were Grabbing My Fat’

Marty McKenna Admits He Wants A Threesome With Megan McKenna And Vicky Pattison - EXCLUSIVE

People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower

Harry Styles Just Announced A Massive 2018 Arena Tour

Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury

Dogs At Polling Stations Is All We Thought It Would Be And More

Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary

Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collab Track With A Little Help From Victoria’s Secret Models

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Coco

The New Trailer For Disney Pixar's Coco Will Give You Chills

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE

Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik

Ariana Grande Is ‘Thinking Of Our Angels’ As She Resumes Her Tour In Paris

Minecraft

New Minecraft Update Totally Changes All Its Colours

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

This Is How You Could Star In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2

More From Little Mix

EXCLUSIVE! See Little Mix & Their Mums In These New 'Power' Pics

Jade Thirwell reveals she had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in Germany
Celebrity

Jade Thirwall Admits To Super Embarrassing Boob Wardrobe Malfunction 

Little Mix

New Music Out This Week (26th May 2017)

Music

New Music Round Up: Little Mix, Carly Rae Jepsen, Martin Garrix, Nick Jonas & More

Music

Little Mix Tease ‘Power’ Music Video With Vibrant New Pictures

Behind The Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Power' Music Video

Music

5 Little Mix Collaborations That We NEED To Happen

Music

Little Mix Announce Who They’ve Collaborated With On ‘Power’ And You Need Listen To The Teaser Right Now

Music

Fan Account Of The Week: @movejes

Music

From Will Young To Little Mix: 5 Of The Most Exciting Battles In Reality TV Music Competition History

Style

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards And Jesy Nelson Paint The Town Red On Girls' Night Out

Music

Here Are All The Record Store Day 2017 Releases You Need To Grab

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE