EXCLUSIVE! See Little Mix & Their Mums In These New 'Power' Pics

YAASSS QUEENS! Mixers, listen up, we've got some exclusive pics from Little Mix's brand new video for 'Power' and they're AMAZING!

The video, that features Stormzy, is dropping tomorrow and we can't contain our excitement. The girls have shared a couple of exclusive pics with us, and we're particularly obsessed with the one featuring all of their mum's - SO CUTE!

And as for the rest of the pics, well the Little Mix ladies are looking AMAZING as ever with their fierce outfits and on point hair and make-up. All this, as well as the teaser they posted on their socials earlier today, has made us even more excited for the full video!

The #PowerMusicVideo is going to be 🔥🔥🔥

Who's as excited as we are for this? 😝 We're sooooooo READY! 🙌

xx the girls xx pic.twitter.com/PZWkhi66j1 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 8, 2017

'Power' is the girls' new single from their latest album Glory Days, with added Stormzy goodness and we're counting down the hours until midnight tonight to see the full vid!

