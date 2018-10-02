Get Your Questions In For Little Mix!
The girls are coming in for MTV Asks and now we need your Qs…
A new era of Little Mix is almost upon us and we’re bursting to hear it. The girls literally just announced their brand new single 'Woman Like Me' is coming on the 12th October and it's a team-up with none other than the Queen Nicki Minaj!
Since winning The X Factor back in 2011, the fierce foursome have become one of the UK’s premier live acts and have become one of the most successful girl groups since the Spice Girls.
Needless to say we’re so ready for their return, which is why we’re getting them in for MTV Asks, and that’s where you come in…
We’ll be grabbing a much needed catch up with Perrie, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Jesy soon and, as ever, we want to put some of your fan questions to them.
All you need to do is think up a question for the girls that’ll stand out from the rest, submit it using the form below and then wait to see if yours made the show.
Good luck!
In the meantime, sit back and enjoy the girls’ latest music video with Cheat Codes, ‘Only You’, here:
Ohh, tryna find you in the moon
Paris never feels the same
When the streets all call your name
Ohh, so I hide in crowded rooms
Ans I'll follow right down the river
Where the ocean meets the sky
To you, to you
Once upon a time we had it all
Somewhere down the line we went and lost it
One brick at a time we watched it fall
I'm broken here tonight and darling
No one else can fix me only you
Only you
And no one else can fix me only you
Only you
And no one else can fix me only you, oh
Only you
Did I let go of your hand for a castle made of sand
Ooh, that fell into the blue
I went following the sun to be alone with everyone
Ooh, looking 'round a crowded room
And I'll follow right down the river
Where the ocean meets the sky
To you, to you
Once upon a time we had it all (We had it all)
Somewhere down the line we went and lost it (We went and lost it)
One brick at a time we watched it fall
I'm broken here tonight and darling
No one else can fix me only you
Only you
And no one else can fix me only you (Nobody else)
Only you
And no one else can fix me only you, oh
Only you oh
Only you
Falling, falling yeah
Only you, only you
And no one else can fix me only you (Only you)
Only you (only you)
Only you (Only you)
And no one else can fix me only you