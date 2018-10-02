Get Your Questions In For Little Mix!

A new era of Little Mix is almost upon us and we’re bursting to hear it. The girls literally just announced their brand new single 'Woman Like Me' is coming on the 12th October and it's a team-up with none other than the Queen Nicki Minaj!

Since winning The X Factor back in 2011, the fierce foursome have become one of the UK’s premier live acts and have become one of the most successful girl groups since the Spice Girls.

Needless to say we’re so ready for their return, which is why we’re getting them in for MTV Asks, and that’s where you come in…

Credit: Little Mix

We’ll be grabbing a much needed catch up with Perrie, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Jesy soon and, as ever, we want to put some of your fan questions to them.

All you need to do is think up a question for the girls that’ll stand out from the rest, submit it using the form below and then wait to see if yours made the show.

Good luck!

In the meantime, sit back and enjoy the girls’ latest music video with Cheat Codes, ‘Only You’, here: