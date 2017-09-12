'Hair' Becomes Little Mix's Sixth Platinum Single in the UK
The X Factor winners are unstoppable...
Little Mix have had the biggest year of their careers to date. Not only did Glory Days become their first UK Number 1 album but it has also gone double platinum in the UK and 'Shout Out to My Ex' and 'Touch' have become two of their biggest singles ever.
To top it all off 'Hair' has just been certified Platinum by BPI.
The Sean Paul collaboration is now Little Mix's SIXTH single to go Platinum in Great Britain.
'Hair' joins the girl group's official debut 'Wings', comeback smash 'Black Magic', torchlight ballad 'Secret Love Song', number one 'Shout Out to My Ex' and pop masterpiece 'Touch' as the X Factor winners sixth song to sell over 600,000 chart copies.
WHAT A SONG.
'Hair' was the fourth and final single from Little Mix's Double Platinum album 'Get Weird' and their first feature with Sean Paul.
It was released in April 2016 and peaked at Number 11 on the UK charts. It has been streamed 66 million times worldwide.
Not to mention it's music video has been viewed globally over 257 million times.
With their new CNCO duet 'Raggaeton Lento (Remix)' climbing up the charts and 'Move', 'Love Me Like You', 'No More Sad Songs' and 'Power' all certified Gold, we have no doubt that Little Mix will score their seventh platinum single in no time.
Which Little Mix hit do you think will go Platinum next?
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.