'Hair' Becomes Little Mix's Sixth Platinum Single in the UK

When you drop it low, and shake it, girl

You a d bomb

Switch it up, switch it up

Them other youth me say them definitely wrong

So tell me, baby, that I still your number one

'Cause Sean-da-Paul him a d man fi get it done



Let's go



I call my, girl (hey)

'Cause I got a problem (what?)

Only a curl (mhmm)

Is gonna solve it

Then I don't really care

Just get him out of my hair, yeah



Let's switch it up,

Get it off my shoulder

I've had enough,

Can't take it no longer

I'm over him. I swear

I'm like yeah



Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair



'Cause he was just a dick and I knew it

Got me going mad sitting in this chair

Like I don't care

Gotta get him out my hair

I tried everything but it's useless

He pushed me so far, now I'm on the edge

Make him disappear

Gotta get him out my hair



Okay

Gonna bleach him out, peroxide on him

Hair on the floor like a memory of him

Now I feel brand new (that's right)

This chick is over you



We're going out,

Ain't got no worries

Drama now,

Now it just seems so funny

Put my hands up in the air

I'm like yeah



Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair



(my hair, yeah)



'Cause he was just a dick and I knew it

Got me going mad sitting in this chair (got me feeling like)

Like I don't care

Gotta get him off my hair

I tried everything but it's useless (uh, uh)

He pushed me so far now, I'm on the edge (oh, whoa)

Make him disappear

Gotta get him out my hair



Wha you a deal wid, girl

Lemme tell you something

You see me and you

A one thing me always a bring it back to.

Switch it up, switch it up

You know you can't leave it



Yow, yow

It terrible at the beginning when we started

Good chemistry between me and you, girl, we got it

I feed you game, and just to tame you was my target

That was my aim, just to be playing with your body

Thought that forever we could continue this party

And now you telling me that your love is departed

Right, I'm just saying you gon' miss your Sugar Daddy

How you gon' ask me bout your hair, girl, when I bought it?



Friend you need to get your phone

Erase that number

Don't call him back

'Cause he don't deserve it (oh, really?)

And when you see him in the club

Just flip your hair,

Don't show him any love (really?)

'Cause you've had enough



Oh, whoa, whoa, oh

'Cause he was just a dick and I knew it (ooh, yea)

Got me going mad sitting in this chair (oh, whoa)

Like I don't care

Gotta get him off my hair

I tried everything but it's useless

He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge

Make him disappear, oh, oh

Gotta get him out my hair



Hair

Go get him out my hair

He's in my hair

Gonna get him out

Gonna get him out

Gotta get him out of my hair



(get him out your hair, yeah, whoa)

Writer(s): Anita Blay, Henrik Michelsen, Edvard Erfjord, Iain James, Sean Henriques, Camille Purcell Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com