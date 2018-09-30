Little Mix Announce New Single ‘Woman Like Me’ Featuring Nicki Minaj

Little Mix have confirmed that their next single, ‘Woman Like Me’, will include a feature from Nicki Minaj.

The band have already dropped the pared back artwork for the track, which has been described as “a harmony led, urban, reggae pop smash” that is all set to hit airwaves on October 12th.

Now get checking out Little Mix's video for 'Only You' featuring Cheat Codes...

It was announced back in May that they’d be releasing new music this year after Leigh-Anne shared a snap of herself and Jade Thirlwall looking at their phones alongside the caption: “‘#LM5 loading… Lx.”

As for the single, Nicki confirmed her part in the song with the comment: "Thank you for having me, girls. Love this song!!!" as the group responded: “QUEEN Can’t wait for people to hear this! #WomanLikeMe Love you x the girls.”

It sounds like Mixers are in for an absolute treat, with Jade saying of the upcoming album: “This is definitely my favorite album. You can tell it’s come from us. There’s a lot of female empowerment, lots of songs give a nod to being yourself."

She added: "I’m really excited for this album. We’re definitely ready to release something. We’re missing having our music out there."

It’s still unknown when the album itself will be available to purchase, although it’s worth mentioning that all of the girls’ previous releases have dropped in November. Get Weird was released on the 6th, while Glory Days – their latest offering – dropped on the 18th.

We're counting down the days as we speak.