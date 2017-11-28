Little Mix Announce 'The Summer Hits Tour 2018' In UK Stadiums
Does this mean we'll hear ALL of their greatest hits in one show?! This is TOO exciting...
Less than 24 hours after finishing their mammoth Glory Days Tour, Little Mix announced their next move: a summer stadium tour.
The four powerhouses will play 15 stadiums around the UK next July to perform all of their biggest hits to date in some of the biggest venues around.
With most of the stadiums holding close to 30,000 people, the girls will double their audience from some of the arenas they just played at.
Another tour, another chance to see the greatest girl group of our generation deliver a superhuman performance of back-to-back bangers? Yes, please!
The Summer Hits Tour 2018 will visit parts of the UK usually left behind in arena tours, from Swansea to Bolton and Aberdeen, giving all of their fans a chance to see them live.
In addition to the new UK tour, Little Mix are rumoured to be opening for Katy Perry's Witness tour in Latin America next March. These girls just don't stop, do they?!
Between their Glory Days Tour and supporting Ariana Grande in the States at the beginning of the year, they've spent most of 2017 on tour and clearly do not want to stop.
The new tour announcement also lets us start a countdown to hear 'Is Your Love Enough?' and the other new Glory Days tracks live for the first time. Yes! Yes! Yes!
Tickets for the Summer Hits Tour go on sale this Thursday - not Friday (!) - at 9.30am on Ticketmaster so act quick if you want to see your faves in the sun...
Words: Ross McNeilage
