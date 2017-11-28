Little Mix

Little Mix Announce 'The Summer Hits Tour 2018' In UK Stadiums

Does this mean we'll hear ALL of their greatest hits in one show?! This is TOO exciting...

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 10:11

Less than 24 hours after finishing their mammoth Glory Days Tour, Little Mix announced their next move: a summer stadium tour.

The four powerhouses will play 15 stadiums around the UK next July to perform all of their biggest hits to date in some of the biggest venues around.

With most of the stadiums holding close to 30,000 people, the girls will double their audience from some of the arenas they just played at.

View the lyrics
This is a shout out to my ex
Heard he in love with some other chick
Yeah yeah, that hurt me, I'll admit
Forget that boy, I'm over it
I hope she gettin' better sex
Hope she ain't fakin' it like I did, babe
Took four long years to call it quits
Forget that boy, I'm over it

Guess I should say thank you
For the "hate yous" and the tattoos
Oh baby, I'm cool by the way
Ain't sure I loved you anyway
Go 'head, babe, I'mma live my life, my life, yeah

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never bring me down
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down

Oh, I deleted all your pics
Then blocked your number from my phone
Yeah yeah, you took all you could get
But you ain't getting this love no more
‘Cause now I'm living so legit
Even though you broke my heart in two, baby
But I snapped right back, I'm so brand new, baby
Boy, read my lips, I'm over you, over you

Guess I should say thank you
For the "hate yous" and the tattoos
Oh baby, I'm cool by the way
Ain't sure I loved you anyway
Go 'head, babe, I'mma live my life, my life, yeah

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down
You'll never bring me down

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
(You're quite the man)
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I, I'm all the way up, I swear you'll never bring me down
(You'll never bring me down)
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
(Won't you just look at me now)
Well, I, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down
You'll never bring me down

Oh.
Never bring me down...
Writer(s): Jessica Louise Nelson, Leigh Anne Pinnock, Iain James, Henrik B. Michelsen, Jade Amelia Thirlwall, Perrie Louise Edwards, Camille Purcell, Edvard Foerre Erfjord Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Another tour, another chance to see the greatest girl group of our generation deliver a superhuman performance of back-to-back bangers? Yes, please!

The Summer Hits Tour 2018 will visit parts of the UK usually left behind in arena tours, from Swansea to Bolton and Aberdeen, giving all of their fans a chance to see them live.

In addition to the new UK tour, Little Mix are rumoured to be opening for Katy Perry's Witness tour in Latin America next March. These girls just don't stop, do they?!

Getty Images

Between their Glory Days Tour and supporting Ariana Grande in the States at the beginning of the year, they've spent most of 2017 on tour and clearly do not want to stop.

The new tour announcement also lets us start a countdown to hear 'Is Your Love Enough?' and the other new Glory Days tracks live for the first time. Yes! Yes! Yes!

Tickets for the Summer Hits Tour go on sale this Thursday - not Friday (!) - at 9.30am on Ticketmaster so act quick if you want to see your faves in the sun...

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH LITTLE MIX'S 'TOUCH' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
You and I and nobody else
Feeling feelings I've never felt
The way you got me under your spell
Don't you keep it all to yourself

So won't you take it?
I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
Master of anticipation, don't you keep it all to yourself

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet, all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh

Photograph with no T-shirt on
Why you making me wait so long?
(Wait so long)
I promise to keep this a secret, I'll never tell
But don't you keep it all to yourself

So won't you take it?
I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
Master of anticipation, don't you keep it all to yourself
(To yourself)

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, hey

And now my whole week, my whole week is golden
Can you see me glowing? That's how I feel
And I'm not afraid to fade into emotions
'Cause I know that this could be something real

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh (Only a touch of your love)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Want a touch of your)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet, all week
Just a touch of your love (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, hey!
Just a touch of your love, hey!
Just a touch of your love
Writer(s): Hanni Ibrahim, Philip Plested, Patrick Patrikios, A. S. Govere Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

