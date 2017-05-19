Little Mix

Little Mix Announce Who They’ve Collaborated With On ‘Power’ And You Need Listen To The Teaser Right Now

Friday, May 19, 2017 - 16:14

Little Mix have announced who they’ve teamed up with for their next single ‘Power’ and honestly we just didn’t see this coming.

Taking to Twitter to share what we’re going to assume was a live recording of how they came to the decision, the girls revealed to Mixers which rapper will be joining them for the release.

Yes, it’s STORMZY! Anyone else never in their wildest dreams expect such a collab?

Like us, fans were of course thrilled that the chart topping rapper would be joining them and are no doubt working out a way to combine fandoms as we speak.

This comes after the girls previously worked with Machine Gun Kelly for the single release of No More Sad Songs, and before that Charlie Puth for Oops.

Power feat. Stormzy is out in just a week, so keep yes and ears peeled, people!

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now…

