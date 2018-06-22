Little Mix Are BACK With Cheat Codes On Brand New Summer Smash 'Only You'
QUEENS!
Mixers are rejoicing today after a 10 month Little Mix drought has ended with the release of their brand new single 'Only You'. The girls have returned on fire form, stepping into the EDM world having teamed up with pop-dance crossover specialists Cheat Codes for the ambient, sun-tinged tune.
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"
A post-break up anthem, the chorus of 'Only You' sings: "Once upon a time we had it all. Somewhere down the line we went and lost it. One brick at a time we watched it fall. I’m broken here tonight and darling, no one else can fix me. Only you, only you."
It's SO GOOD to have the girls back and exploring a sound they were born to experiment with. File this right next to Kygo & Selena Gomez 'It Ain't Me', Rita Ora 'Anywhere' and Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato's 'No Promises'.
On making the tune, Cheat Codes say: "When we did 'Only You' we wanted to tell a story that a lot of people are familiar with, like picturing love as your favourite movie and this is the final scene. You don’t want it to ever end but unfortunately there’s no way to rewind the footage, the memories of that love are all we hold. Only You is about that special someone that no matter where you are in the universe your stars still align."
Little Mix say: "We love Cheat Codes and are really excited about this track. We can’t wait for it to drop today. It’s a feel good summer anthem and we hope you all love it as much as we do."
The girls have been busy recently putting the finishing touches to their fifth studio album due for release later this year and are about to embark on a new 2018 'Summer Hits Tour' starting next month!
