Little Mix Are Officially Rich After Banking Over One Million Pounds Each

All the girls on the block knocking at my door

Wanna know what it is, make the boys want more



Is your lover

playing on your side?

Said he loves you

But he ain't got time

Here's the answer

Come and get it

At a knocked down price



(Hey!)



Full of honey

Just to make him sweet

Crystal balling

Just to help him see

What he's been missing

So come and get it

While you've still got time



(Hey!)



Get your boy on his knees

And repeat after me, say



Take a sip of my secret potion

I'll make you fall in love

For a spell that can't be broken

One drop should be enough

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic

(And it's called Black Magic)



Take a sip of my secret potion

One taste and you'll be mine

It's a spell that can't be broken

And'll keep you up all night

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic

(And it's called Black Magic)



If you're lookin'

For Mr. Right

Need that magic

To change him over night

Here's the answer

Come and get it

While you've still got time



(Hey!)



Get your boy on his knees

And repeat after me, say, Oh



Take a sip of my secret potion

I'll make you fall in love (Fall in love)

For a spell that can't be broken (Broken)

One drop should be enough (Ooh)

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic

(And it's called Black Magic)



Take a sip of my secret potion

One taste and you'll be mine

It's a spell that can't be broken

And'll keep you up all night (All night)

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe (I got the recipe) and it's called Black Magic

(And it's called Black Magic)



All the girls on the block knockin' at my door

(I got the recipe)

Wanna know what it is make the boys want more

(Now you belong to me)

All the girls on the block knockin' at my door

(I got the recipe)

Wanna know what it is make the boys want more

(Now you belong to me)



Take a sip from my secret potion

I'll make you fall in love

For a spell that can't be broken

One drop should be enoug

Boy, you belong to me (Hey!)

I got the recipe

And it's called Black Magic

(And it's called, and it's called Black Magic, Oh, whoa)



Take a sip of my secret potion

One taste and you'll be mine (Be mine)

It's a spell that can't be broken And'll keep you up all night (Ooh, oh)

Boy, you belong to me (Belong to me)

I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic

(And it's called Black Magic)



(Oh yeah!)



Falling in love (Hey!)

Falling in love (Yeeah)

Falling in love (Hey!)

Falling in love

Falling in love (Hey!)

Falling in love, (Ooh yeah)

Falling in love (Hey!)

Falling in love

Magic

