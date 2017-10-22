Little Mix Are Officially Rich After Banking Over One Million Pounds Each
Little Mix's Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade are now a little rich
Little Mix are officially rich - with reports the stars have now made in excess of one MILLION pounds each!
Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall now all have bank balances we can be jealous of.
The ladies won The X Factor in 2011 and have gone on to tour stadiums, top the charts and travel the world.
Records show the band banked £3.5 million in music and merchandise sales in 2016 - while their tour that year boosted their earnings to a total of £6.6 million.
Figures from Eternal Dance Media show the made £1.8 million in 2015 - mainly thanks to breaking the international markets with their number 1 smash Black Magic.
“The girls have been touring the world and are working non-stop, and now their efforts are paying off financially. They have become an international brand,” a source close to the band told The Sunday Mirror.
We imagine there will be many millions more to come for the ladies who show no sign of slowing down.
They are currently on the road with their Glory Days tour and their album of the same name recently went platinum.
Well done ladie$!
