Little Mix

Little Mix Are Officially Rich After Banking Over One Million Pounds Each

Little Mix's Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade are now a little rich

Sunday, October 22, 2017 - 15:15

Little Mix are officially rich - with reports the stars have now made in excess of one MILLION pounds each!

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall now all have bank balances we can be jealous of.

[Getty]

The ladies won The X Factor in 2011 and have gone on to tour stadiums, top the charts and travel the world.

Records show the band banked £3.5 million in music and merchandise sales in 2016 - while their tour that year boosted their earnings to a total of £6.6 million.

All the girls on the block knocking at my door
Wanna know what it is, make the boys want more

Is your lover
playing on your side?
Said he loves you
But he ain't got time
Here's the answer
Come and get it
At a knocked down price

(Hey!)

Full of honey
Just to make him sweet
Crystal balling
Just to help him see
What he's been missing
So come and get it
While you've still got time

(Hey!)

Get your boy on his knees
And repeat after me, say

Take a sip of my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love
For a spell that can't be broken
One drop should be enough
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)

Take a sip of my secret potion
One taste and you'll be mine
It's a spell that can't be broken
And'll keep you up all night
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)

If you're lookin'
For Mr. Right
Need that magic
To change him over night
Here's the answer
Come and get it
While you've still got time

(Hey!)

Get your boy on his knees
And repeat after me, say, Oh

Take a sip of my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love (Fall in love)
For a spell that can't be broken (Broken)
One drop should be enough (Ooh)
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)

Take a sip of my secret potion
One taste and you'll be mine
It's a spell that can't be broken
And'll keep you up all night (All night)
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe (I got the recipe) and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)

All the girls on the block knockin' at my door
(I got the recipe)
Wanna know what it is make the boys want more
(Now you belong to me)
All the girls on the block knockin' at my door
(I got the recipe)
Wanna know what it is make the boys want more
(Now you belong to me)

Take a sip from my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love
For a spell that can't be broken
One drop should be enoug
Boy, you belong to me (Hey!)
I got the recipe
And it's called Black Magic
(And it's called, and it's called Black Magic, Oh, whoa)

Take a sip of my secret potion
One taste and you'll be mine (Be mine)
It's a spell that can't be broken And'll keep you up all night (Ooh, oh)
Boy, you belong to me (Belong to me)
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)

(Oh yeah!)

Falling in love (Hey!)
Falling in love (Yeeah)
Falling in love (Hey!)
Falling in love
Falling in love (Hey!)
Falling in love, (Ooh yeah)
Falling in love (Hey!)
Falling in love
Magic
Figures from Eternal Dance Media show the made £1.8 million in 2015 - mainly thanks to breaking the international markets with their number 1 smash Black Magic.

“The girls have been touring the world and are working non-stop, and now their efforts are paying off financially. They have become an international brand,” a source close to the band told The Sunday Mirror.

Twitter | @LittleMix

We imagine there will be many millions more to come for the ladies who show no sign of slowing down.

They are currently on the road with their Glory Days tour and their album of the same name recently went platinum.

Well done ladie$!

