Little Mix

Little Mix Are Releasing a Brand New Single with Latin American Boyband CNCO Tomorrow

The 'Shout Out to My Ex' hitmakers are ready to get their 'Despacito' on...

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 10:52

The UK can't get enough of Spanish language collabs right now. From Luis Fonis and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' with Justin Bieber to Enrique Iglesias' 'SÚBEME LA RADIO' with Matt Terry and Sean Paul, we're obsessed. And there's more to come...

LITTLE MIX ARE ABOUT TO RELEASE A REMIX OF CNCO'S 'REGGAETÓN LENTO'!

Don't worry. We're shook too.

CNCO are a Latin American boyband formed by Simon Cowell in a competition called La Banda. Since winning the show they have gone on to become a multi-platinum sensation and it looks as though they are ready to bring that success to the UK.

With Little Mix on board, we have no doubt that they win over the British public in no time.

Our favourite foursome took to Twitter yesterday to reveal the exciting news. 

Not only that but they included a snippet of the remix in the announcement.

THE GIRLS ARE ACTUALLY SINGING IN SPANISH!

'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)' is a remix of CNCO's smash single 'Reggatón Lento (Bailemos)'. The Latin pop song has already ammassed a humongous 472 million streams and over 1 billion views on YouTube, so it's safe to say that it's a surefire hit.

The single will be Little Mix's first single since releasing 'Power (feat. Stormzy)' back in May. Little Mix have had a blockbuster year so far with their fourth album Glory Days going double platinum and and all of its singles selling over 400,000 copies.

'Shout Out to My Ex' has even gone on to sell over 1,000,000 copies and 'Touch' is not far off from matching it.

We have no doubt that 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)' will be just as popular as Little Mix's previous hits.

We cannot wait to hear it in full tomorrow!

WATCH CNCO'S 'REGGATÓN LENTO (BAILEMOS)' VIDEO HERE!

