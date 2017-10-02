Little Mix Are Re-Releasing 'Glory Days' With Brand New Songs

View the lyrics

Hold up, no you didn't bow, bow

I ain't the chick to walk behind you around town

Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby



Oh, I'm a machine when I do it

I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it

Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby



You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget



Who got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Hold up!



My turn



I make this look easy, tick tick boom like gasoline-y

Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth

Zero to hundred, b-b-body make' em stutter

Start my engine, push the button, 'cause I'm gon' be coming first



Oh, I'm a machine when I do it

I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it

Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby



You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget



Who got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the

Who got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the

Hold up!



When them boys talk loose and tell you power's for a king (huh?)

You just play it cool and tell 'em power's not a thing (what?)

You look him in the eye and say, "I know I'm not a guy

But see there's power in my losses and there's power in my wins"

Independent woman, look to shower in your Bimms

They call me cocoa but I'm mad, you can't be powderin' my skin

And you don't need to spend another hour in the gym

You know I'm blinded by his grace but when you found me I was dim



And we'll be countin' down the years, yeah I'm about this

All them dirty secrets that we share, I'll clear the browsers

We the type to build on our careers and share the houses

You can be a woman and a boss and wear the trousers at the same time

You should know

That I ain't never lettin' go

But as long as I'm alive, then I'll be sponsorin' your pride

You know there's power in a couple, let me compliment your vibe, yo



You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget



I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Cause I got, I got, I got the power

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Baby don't forget I got the power, yeah

The power, yeah, yeah-eh



Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike

Bike, bike, bike, bike

Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop

Writer(s): James Abrahart, Camille Purcell, Dano Omelio Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com