Little Mix Are Re-Releasing 'Glory Days' With Brand New Songs
The 'Platinum Edition' also brings a fly-on-the-wall documentary...
Mixers, hold on to your wigs! Because...
Little Mix are set to re-release their number one album Glory Days with brand new music (!) and an exclusive documentary (!!) to celebrate their massive UK arena tour.
Glory Days: The Platinum Edition will feature their latest single 'Reggaetón Lento' and three brand new songs, as well as the remixed singles featuring Stormzy, Kid Ink and Machine Gun Kelly.
THREE NEW LITTLE MIX SONGS NEXT MONTH?! We are not worthy.
In all honesty, we're not sure if we're more excited for the new music or a behind-the-scenes documentary of the tour, which is bound to be hilarious following Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie as they travel the world.
After a long year of touring in America, Europe and Australia, the band are set to play 37 UK arena shows in the next two months as they kick off The Glory Days Tour in Aberdeen next week.
With CNCO on 'Reggaetón Lento' it would be nice to hear the four girls do their thing alone for the three other new songs, although we're sure they know what they're doing.
Glory Days went double-platinum earlier this year and has already spent five weeks at number one, and we reckon the re-release might be even bigger!
Mark your calendars: Glory Days: The Platinum Edition drops November 24.
Words: Ross McNeilage
