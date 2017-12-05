Little Mix

Little Mix Are Spotify UK's Most Streamed Group of 2017

Ed Sheeran, Drake and Dua Lipa also win big on Spotify UK this year...

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 10:40

They've got the power. Not only have Little Mix toured the world this year and topped the charts with Glory Days and all of its 2017 hits ('Touch', 'No More Sad Songs', 'Power', 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)') but they've also had big streaming numbers.

Little Mix are officially Spotify UK's most streamed group of 2017 and we couldn't be happier for them.

Hold up, no you didn't bow, bow
I ain't the chick to walk behind you around town
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby

Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby

You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget

Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Hold up!

My turn

I make this look easy, tick tick boom like gasoline-y
Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth
Zero to hundred, b-b-body make' em stutter
Start my engine, push the button, 'cause I'm gon' be coming first

Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby

You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget

Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Hold up!

When them boys talk loose and tell you power's for a king (huh?)
You just play it cool and tell 'em power's not a thing (what?)
You look him in the eye and say, "I know I'm not a guy
But see there's power in my losses and there's power in my wins"
Independent woman, look to shower in your Bimms
They call me cocoa but I'm mad, you can't be powderin' my skin
And you don't need to spend another hour in the gym
You know I'm blinded by his grace but when you found me I was dim

And we'll be countin' down the years, yeah I'm about this
All them dirty secrets that we share, I'll clear the browsers
We the type to build on our careers and share the houses
You can be a woman and a boss and wear the trousers at the same time
You should know
That I ain't never lettin' go
But as long as I'm alive, then I'll be sponsorin' your pride
You know there's power in a couple, let me compliment your vibe, yo

You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget

I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Cause I got, I got, I got the power
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Baby don't forget I got the power, yeah
The power, yeah, yeah-eh

Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike
Bike, bike, bike, bike
Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop
YES. IT IS OFFICIAL. JESY, JADE, LEIGH-ANNE AND PERRIE ARE ALL STREAMING QUEENS.

The girls beat out competition from Coldplay and the Chainsmokers. Not only that but the girls are also the third most streamed artist of the entire year in the UK. Ed Sheeran is the most, followed by Drake, then the girls, Eminem and the Weeknd.

Ed Sheeran also scores the most streamed single in the UK with 'Shape of You' and album with ÷.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, our very own Dua Lipa is the most streamed female solo artist of 2017 on Spotify UK. The popstar has had an incredible year thanks to hits, like 'New Rules' and 'Scared to Be Lonely', as well as her brilliant self-titled debut album. 

Just behind her sit Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. 

What an incredible group of award-winning, chart-topping superstars. 

[Getty]

We are so proud of Little Mix, Ed, Dua and everyone.

Check out all of the 2017 Spotify UK Top 5s below... 

Top Five Artists in the UK

1. Ed Sheeran
2. Drake
3. Little Mix
4. Eminem
5. The Weeknd

Top Five Females in the UK

1. Dua Lipa
2. Rihanna
3. Ariana Grande
4. Taylor Swift
5. Beyoncé

Top Five Males In the UK 

1. Ed Sheeran
2. Drake
3. Eminem
4. The Weeknd
5. Calvin Harris

Top Five Groups in the UK

1. Little Mix
2. Coldplay
3. The Chainsmokers
4. Arctic Monkeys
5. Imagine Dragons

Top Five Tracks In the UK 

1. ‘Shape of You’ - Ed Sheeran
2. ‘Despacito’ - Remix - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
3. ‘Castle on the Hill’ - Ed Sheeran
4. ‘Unforgettable’ - French Montana
5. ‘Galway Girl’ - Ed Sheeran

Top Five Albums In the UK 

1. ÷ - Ed Sheeran
2. More Life - Drake
3. Starboy - The Weeknd
4. Gang Signs & Prayer - Stormzy
5. X - Ed Sheeran 

Words: Sam Prance

