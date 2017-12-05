Little Mix Are Spotify UK's Most Streamed Group of 2017
Ed Sheeran, Drake and Dua Lipa also win big on Spotify UK this year...
They've got the power. Not only have Little Mix toured the world this year and topped the charts with Glory Days and all of its 2017 hits ('Touch', 'No More Sad Songs', 'Power', 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)') but they've also had big streaming numbers.
Little Mix are officially Spotify UK's most streamed group of 2017 and we couldn't be happier for them.
YES. IT IS OFFICIAL. JESY, JADE, LEIGH-ANNE AND PERRIE ARE ALL STREAMING QUEENS.
The girls beat out competition from Coldplay and the Chainsmokers. Not only that but the girls are also the third most streamed artist of the entire year in the UK. Ed Sheeran is the most, followed by Drake, then the girls, Eminem and the Weeknd.
Ed Sheeran also scores the most streamed single in the UK with 'Shape of You' and album with ÷.
Meanwhile, our very own Dua Lipa is the most streamed female solo artist of 2017 on Spotify UK. The popstar has had an incredible year thanks to hits, like 'New Rules' and 'Scared to Be Lonely', as well as her brilliant self-titled debut album.
Just behind her sit Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.
What an incredible group of award-winning, chart-topping superstars.
We are so proud of Little Mix, Ed, Dua and everyone.
Check out all of the 2017 Spotify UK Top 5s below...
Top Five Artists in the UK
1. Ed Sheeran
2. Drake
3. Little Mix
4. Eminem
5. The Weeknd
Top Five Females in the UK
1. Dua Lipa
2. Rihanna
3. Ariana Grande
4. Taylor Swift
5. Beyoncé
Top Five Males In the UK
1. Ed Sheeran
2. Drake
3. Eminem
4. The Weeknd
5. Calvin Harris
Top Five Groups in the UK
1. Little Mix
2. Coldplay
3. The Chainsmokers
4. Arctic Monkeys
5. Imagine Dragons
Top Five Tracks In the UK
1. ‘Shape of You’ - Ed Sheeran
2. ‘Despacito’ - Remix - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
3. ‘Castle on the Hill’ - Ed Sheeran
4. ‘Unforgettable’ - French Montana
5. ‘Galway Girl’ - Ed Sheeran
Top Five Albums In the UK
1. ÷ - Ed Sheeran
2. More Life - Drake
3. Starboy - The Weeknd
4. Gang Signs & Prayer - Stormzy
5. X - Ed Sheeran
Words: Sam Prance
