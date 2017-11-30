Little Mix Are Working On Their Fifth Album With RAYE

View the lyrics

You and I and nobody else

Feeling feelings I've never felt

The way you got me under your spell

Don't you keep it all to yourself



So won't you take it?

I feel like for the first time I am not faking

Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing

Master of anticipation, don't you keep it all to yourself



Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet, all week

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love, oh



Photograph with no T-shirt on

Why you making me wait so long?

(Wait so long)

I promise to keep this a secret, I'll never tell

But don't you keep it all to yourself



So won't you take it?

I feel like for the first time I am not faking

Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing

Master of anticipation, don't you keep it all to yourself

(To yourself)



Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love, hey



And now my whole week, my whole week is golden

Can you see me glowing? That's how I feel

And I'm not afraid to fade into emotions

'Cause I know that this could be something real



Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet all week

Just a touch of your love, oh

Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your love, oh (Only a touch of your love)

Just a touch of your love, oh (Want a touch of your)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To knock me off of my feet, all week

Just a touch of your love (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love (Just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough

To take control of my whole body

Just a touch of your love, hey!

Just a touch of your love, hey!

Just a touch of your love

Writer(s): Hanni Ibrahim, Philip Plested, Patrick Patrikios, A. S. Govere Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com