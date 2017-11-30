Little Mix Are Working On Their Fifth Album With RAYE
The 'Reggaetón Lento' hitmakers are already recording the 'Glory Days' follow-up...
It's been a huge week for Little Mix - new music, end of tour, new tour announcement - and they're not slowing down.
With Glory Days: The Platinum Edition not even a week old, we're still trying to learn the new songs but the band are looking forward to their fifth studio album.
RAYE has confirmed that she has co-written songs (plural!) that the girls have already recorded for their next project, meaning it must be further along than we expected.
The 'Decline' singer co-wrote the brilliant 'If I Get My Way', one of three new songs on the Glory Days reissue, and revealed there's more to come.
Asked what songs she wrote for The Platinum Edition, she tweeted, "“If I Get My Way” on the platinum edition and hopefully some more songs are coming out soon."
Soon. SOON. SOON?! This is too much to handle.
Adding fuel to the fire, Leigh-Anne replied to a fan's 'LM5' theory on Instagram, suggesting they're currently aiming to release the album's lead single next summer.
The fan's theory would see the single drop "around May/June" in time for the band's summer stadium tour, with the album following in November and a worldwide tour in 2019.
Instead of scrolling past to see what Jennifer Lopez is up to, Leigh-Anne commented the fingers crossed emoji. WE KNOW.
Of course, anything can change and as they spend more time in the studio next year the girls could find a totally new sound and want to take their time. Or, they could pull a Beyoncé and do it in three weeks like B'Day, who knows?
For now, we'll keep the new Glory Days anthems on repeat and start counting down the days for The Summer Hits Tour 2018.
Words: Ross McNeilage
