Little Mix Are Working with MNEK and Kamille on LM5
This is going to be amazing, isn't it?
Ever since the start of their careers, Little Mix have released amazing albums. DNA is a sublime debut, Salute is an R&B masterpiece, Get Weird is pop perfection and Glory Days is their best work yet. With this in mind, we could not be more eager to hear LM5.
Thankfully, it's due out this year, and to make things even more exciting MNEK and Kamille are working on it.
YES. IT'S TRUE. OUR FAVOURITE FOURSOME ARE CURRENTLY MAKING MAGIC IN THE STUDIO.
Little Mix began work on their new album this month and now they're teasing it. Last night Jade shared a selfie with Leigh-Anne and MNEK with the caption: "last week's writing sesh with @mnek @tmsldn @waynehector @leighannepinnockwas 📝🎵🔥 #LM5".
Amazing. As well as being a brilliant popstar himself (listen to 'Tongue' now), MNEK has worked with Little Mix on past songs including 'Nothing Feels Like You' and the million-seller 'Touch'. On top of that, TMS have produced hits on all of Little Mix's albums.
Wayne Hector hasn't worked with Little Mix yet but he has written for the likes of Nicki Minaj and JLS.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgjlG3RlRJI/?taken-by=jadethirlwall
In other words, there's no doubt that Little Mix are making some life-changing singles right now. That's not all though. Singer/writer Kamille confirmed that she is working on the album earlier this month and just tweeted something extremely exciting about it.
A fan tweeted Kamille asking "sis what’s the tea on LM5" and Kamille replied: "it’s 🔥 and ❄️ and 🏆".
Considering that Kamille co-wrote 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Black Magic' and 'Boy', we really trust her.
Seriously, with all of these people involved in LM5, we think that it will be the best album of 2018.
Little Mix never fail to wow us with their music. Hopefully, they release a brand new single soon.
Words: Sam Prance