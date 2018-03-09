Little Mix Break 20 Year Long Spice Girls UK Chart Record

It's no secret that Little Mix are the biggest girl band in the world right now. Since forming on the X Factor in 2011, the 'DNA' hitmakers have gone on to top charts around the globe, sell out record-breaking arena tours and shift over 45 million records internationally.

And now the 'Salute' stars have just broken a massive UK chart record held by the Spice Girls for a whopping 20 years.

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. OUR LITTLE LEGENDS ARE ACTUALLY OUTSELLING GIRL GROUP ROYALTY NOW.

Today the Brit Award winners bagged two new major UK chart certifications. 'Black Magic' is now their second Double Platinum single in the UK with 1.2 million copies sold and 'No More Sad Songs' is now their ninth Platinum single here with 600,000 copies sold.

With nine Platinum certifications, the girls now have the most Platinum certifications of any girl group ever in the UK.

It's true. The Spice Girls only ever earnt eight which means that Little Mix have officially taken their UK chart record.

Not only that but now Little Mix and the Spice Girls are the only girl groups with two Double Platinum singles in the UK and, to make things even more exciting, both acts are the only girl groups to have all the singles from one album achieve Platinum status here.

Glory Days follows in the footsteps of Spice. 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Touch', 'No More Sad Songs', 'Power' and 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' are all 600,000 sellers or more like 'Wannabe', 'Say You'll Be There', '2 Become 1', 'Mama' and 'Who Do You Think You Are'.

With a new album due this year, we reckon that Little Mix will be breaking more records in no time.

The girls are currently in the process of recording it and we have no doubt that it will be their best.

We cannot wait to hear it! In the meantime, huge congrats to our record-breaking chart queens.

Words: Sam Prance