Little Mix

Little Mix Break Major UK Chart Record with ‘Glory Days’

Another day, another slay...

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 11:02

Little Mix have only just returned to the UK after performing for their Japenese fans and they are already breaking records. Ever since they won the X Factor they've outdone themselves and now they've added another major milestone to their achievements list.

Glory Days is officially the longest Top 40 charting album by a girl group in the UK ever.

YES. IT'S TRUE. LITTLE MIX ARE OUTCHARTING GIRL GROUP ROYALTY AGAIN.

Glory Days was an immediate success story for the 'Black Magic' hitmakers. Not only did it become their first Number 1 album but it's also their first album to be certified Triple Platinum in the UK and now it's stayed in the UK Top 40 for an incredible 69 weeks.

In doing so, it out-charts the biggest LPs by both the Spice Girls and the Supremes.

As well as being Little Mix's most successful album so far, Glory Days has also spawned five UK Top 20 hit singles for the record-breaking superstars. 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Touch', 'No More Sad Songs', 'Power' and 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' are all classics.

Not only that but 'Shout Out to My Ex' and 'Touch' have both sold a million copies.

And that's not all, 'Shout Out to My Ex' is certified Double Platinum in the UK too.

With a new album in the works, we reckon that Little Mix could top themselves.

We cannot wait to hear what the four living legends have all been working on.

Words: Sam Prance

