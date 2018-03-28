Little Mix Break Major UK Chart Record with ‘Glory Days’

Little Mix have only just returned to the UK after performing for their Japenese fans and they are already breaking records. Ever since they won the X Factor they've outdone themselves and now they've added another major milestone to their achievements list.

Glory Days is officially the longest Top 40 charting album by a girl group in the UK ever.

WATCH LITTLE MIX'S AMAZING 'REGGAETON LENTO (REMIX)' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body

I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be

The one that I've been chasing in my dreams

Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it

Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight

The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" hey

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" hey

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now

See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no

Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste

Come muévete, muévete, muévete

Our bodies on fire, with full of desire

If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher

And to all the ladies around the world

Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)

I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)

This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so

Come get, come get some more



Boy, I wish that this could last forever

'Cause every second by your side is heaven

Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh

I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter

Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor

Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight

Can we get it right here one more time



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Closer, baby, let go



Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"

La noche está para un reggaetón lento

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo

It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Muévete, muévete

Báilalo, báilalo

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo

Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)

Drop it low, drop it low

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let's go

YES. IT'S TRUE. LITTLE MIX ARE OUTCHARTING GIRL GROUP ROYALTY AGAIN.

Glory Days was an immediate success story for the 'Black Magic' hitmakers. Not only did it become their first Number 1 album but it's also their first album to be certified Triple Platinum in the UK and now it's stayed in the UK Top 40 for an incredible 69 weeks.

In doing so, it out-charts the biggest LPs by both the Spice Girls and the Supremes.

- 69 weeks in the Top 40

- The longest reigning Number 1 album from any girl group this millennium

- Features FOUR UK Top 10 singles



Little Mix's Glory Days has set a brand new Official Chart record! https://t.co/oIZRATpyT8 pic.twitter.com/rG9xtwGGGD — Official Charts (@officialcharts) March 27, 2018

As well as being Little Mix's most successful album so far, Glory Days has also spawned five UK Top 20 hit singles for the record-breaking superstars. 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Touch', 'No More Sad Songs', 'Power' and 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' are all classics.

Not only that but 'Shout Out to My Ex' and 'Touch' have both sold a million copies.

And that's not all, 'Shout Out to My Ex' is certified Double Platinum in the UK too.

[Getty]

With a new album in the works, we reckon that Little Mix could top themselves.

We cannot wait to hear what the four living legends have all been working on.

Words: Sam Prance