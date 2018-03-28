Little Mix Break Major UK Chart Record with ‘Glory Days’
Another day, another slay...
Little Mix have only just returned to the UK after performing for their Japenese fans and they are already breaking records. Ever since they won the X Factor they've outdone themselves and now they've added another major milestone to their achievements list.
Glory Days is officially the longest Top 40 charting album by a girl group in the UK ever.
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" hey
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" hey
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more
Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
YES. IT'S TRUE. LITTLE MIX ARE OUTCHARTING GIRL GROUP ROYALTY AGAIN.
Glory Days was an immediate success story for the 'Black Magic' hitmakers. Not only did it become their first Number 1 album but it's also their first album to be certified Triple Platinum in the UK and now it's stayed in the UK Top 40 for an incredible 69 weeks.
In doing so, it out-charts the biggest LPs by both the Spice Girls and the Supremes.
As well as being Little Mix's most successful album so far, Glory Days has also spawned five UK Top 20 hit singles for the record-breaking superstars. 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Touch', 'No More Sad Songs', 'Power' and 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' are all classics.
Not only that but 'Shout Out to My Ex' and 'Touch' have both sold a million copies.
And that's not all, 'Shout Out to My Ex' is certified Double Platinum in the UK too.
With a new album in the works, we reckon that Little Mix could top themselves.
We cannot wait to hear what the four living legends have all been working on.
Words: Sam Prance