Little Mix Celebrate Huge 2017 Achievements on Instagram
Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie are unstoppable...
It's no secret that Little Mix are the biggest girl group in the world right now. Not only have they sold over 39 million records worldwide but they've also landed four UK Number 1 singles and scored massive hits in countries including the US and Australia.
Yesterday they took to Instagram to celebrate all of their huge achievements in 2017.
Unsurprisingly the list is incredible. Last year alone the girls not only topped the charts with Glory Days but they also were the 'most viewed UK artist on VEVO' and the 'Top 5 streamed artist in the UK on Spotify and the most streamed group in the UK'.
On top of that, they also had the 'biggest UK arena tour of 2017 with the most tickets sold', scored the 'best selling female album of 2017 in the UK' with Glory Days and became the girl group with the most VEVO certified music videos. They have 13.
Oh and Glory Days became their biggest album and went 2x Platinum in the UK.
The girls shared the impressive list with a heartfelt message to their loyal fans.
"So this happened In 2017.. and we can’t quite believe it! Mixers all over the world we adore you, this is all down to you and we just want to thank you for everything from the bottom of our hearts you actual legends." What superstars. We love them.
They then also added: "Yal best be ready for 2018 coz we really can’t wait".
With an album due this year, 2018 could be even bigger for Little Mix.
We cannot wait to see what the living legends go on to do this year.
Words: Sam Prance
