Little Mix Deliver Showstopping Medley at the X Factor Final with CNCO

There's no denying that Little Mix have had one of the biggest years of their careers so far. Not only have they stormed charts globally with massive singles including 'Touch' and 'No More Sad Songs' but they've also headlined their own sold-out tour.

On top of that, they've just delivered an incredible performance at the X Factor final with CNCO.

What good looks,

Her figure drives me crazy,

With a short outfit that looks good,

Combined with brown lipstick.



I looked and I liked it,

I stuck to it and invited her "let's Dance?" Eh

The night is for Slow Reggaeton,

For those who don't dance long.

Let me dance this piece with you,

Among women highlights your beauty

I love your strength, you move deftly,

Move, move move.



Very wonderful Latina, she is full of life,

Put the two hands in the air,

Where are the couples and singles?

Move move move



Dance with me,

The night is for a Slow Reggaeton,

For those who don't dance long



Girl, I know you like it when I take you to the floor

I know you like this slow Reggaeton

This is happening till I say so,

Come get-come get some more



It is. Impossible to delay the hours,

Every minute with you is a dream

I want to be your confidant



Why do you not dare what we do now?

Don't be shy

It's me and you alone



Move move

Dance dance

The night is for a slow Reggaeton

For those who don't dance long

Move move

Dance dance

The night is for a slow Reggaeton

For those who don't dance long



What about us?

CNCO!



NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. LITTLE MIX KILLED IT ON THE X FACTOR STAGE LAST NIGHT.

Wearing an array of gorgeously tailored suits, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock launched into a showstopping rendition of their hit single 'Power'. Flanked by an army of backing dancers, they oozed star power.

Seriously, who else is delivering vocals like that? The girl group never cease to impress us.

That's not all though. Via an amazing dance break and a nifty costume change, the girls transitioned into their brilliant CNCO collaboration 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' and the boys joined them for one of the steamiest performances in X Factor history.

'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' is the lead single from the re-release of Little Mix's Number 1 album Glory Days.

Since its release back in August the huge duet has been certified Gold and peaked at Number 5 in the UK.

Glory Days zoomed to Number 3 on the UK charts last week after the release of its Platinum edition.

After that performance, we have no doubt that it will scale the charts for many more weeks to come.

Words: Sam Prance

