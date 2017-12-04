Little Mix

Little Mix Deliver Showstopping Medley at the X Factor Final with CNCO

Our girls never disappoint...

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 10:34

There's no denying that Little Mix have had one of the biggest years of their careers so far. Not only have they stormed charts globally with massive singles including 'Touch' and 'No More Sad Songs' but they've also headlined their own sold-out tour.

On top of that, they've just delivered an incredible performance at the X Factor final with CNCO.

View the lyrics
com/en/reggaet%C3%B3n-lento-bailemos-slow-reggaeton-dance.html#ixzz4zQ2Rwj2g
What good looks,
Her figure drives me crazy,
With a short outfit that looks good,
Combined with brown lipstick.

What good looks,
I hypnotize her waist,
When she dances the gods want to see,
I won't lose more time, I'll come.

I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggaeton,
For those who don't dance long.
I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "Let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggeaton,
For those who don't dance long

Let me dance this piece with you,
Among women highlights your beauty
I love your strength, you move deftly,
Move, move move.

Very wonderful Latina, she is full of life,
Put the two hands in the air,
Where are the couples and singles?
Move move move

I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggaeton,
For those who don't dance long.
I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "Let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggeaton,
For those who don't dance long

Dance with me,
The night is for a Slow Reggaeton,
For those who don't dance long

Girl, I know you like it when I take you to the floor
I know you like this slow Reggaeton
This is happening till I say so,
Come get-come get some more

It is. Impossible to delay the hours,
Every minute with you is a dream
I want to be your confidant

Why do you not dare what we do now?
Don't be shy
It's me and you alone

I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggaeton,
For those who don't dance long.
I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "Let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggeaton,
For those who don't dance long

I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggaeton,
For those who don't dance long.
I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "Let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggeaton,
For those who don't dance long

Move move
Dance dance
The night is for a slow Reggaeton
For those who don't dance long
Move move
Dance dance
The night is for a slow Reggaeton
For those who don't dance long

What about us?
CNCO!

What good looks,
Her figure drives me crazy,
With a short outfit that looks good,
Combined with brown lipstick.
what good looks.
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. LITTLE MIX KILLED IT ON THE X FACTOR STAGE LAST NIGHT.

Wearing an array of gorgeously tailored suits, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock launched into a showstopping rendition of their hit single 'Power'. Flanked by an army of backing dancers, they oozed star power.

Seriously, who else is delivering vocals like that? The girl group never cease to impress us.

Little Mix bring the Power & CNCO to The X Factor Final! | Final | The X Factor 2017

That's not all though. Via an amazing dance break and a nifty costume change, the girls transitioned into their brilliant CNCO collaboration 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' and the boys joined them for one of the steamiest performances in X Factor history.

'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' is the lead single from the re-release of Little Mix's Number 1 album Glory Days.

Since its release back in August the huge duet has been certified Gold and peaked at Number 5 in the UK.

Glory Days zoomed to Number 3 on the UK charts last week after the release of its Platinum edition.

After that performance, we have no doubt that it will scale the charts for many more weeks to come.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

More From Little Mix

Little Mix
Little Mix Deliver Showstopping Medley at the X Factor Final with CNCO
Little Mix
Little Mix Are Working On Their Fifth Album With RAYE
Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Amelia Thirlwall and Perrie Louise Edwards of the British band Little Mix perform live on stage during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 24, 2017 in Berlin, Germany
Little Mix and Aleem Take London By Storm With The Glory Days Tour Finale
Little Mix
Little Mix Announce 'The Summer Hits Tour 2018' In UK Stadiums
Little Mix Celebrate End Of 'Glory Days Tour' With Emotional Post
Little Mix Will Perform At The X Factor Final With CNCO
Little Mix
New Music Round-Up: Little Mix, Nicki Minaj, Kehlani and More
Little Mix at Nickelodeon&#039;s 2017 Kids&#039; Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Little Mix Unleash 'The Platinum Edition' With Three Incredible New Songs
Little Mix
Little Mix Fans Pay Tribute To Those Who Died in the Manchester Bombing at the MEN Arena
Little Mix
Little Mix Score Thirteenth VEVO Certified Music Video
Little Mix
Little Mix Tease Snippet of New Song 'If I Get My Way'
Little Mix
Little Mix Double Their Record Sales in the Space of Just One Year

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce pregnancies on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Reveals She Would Vote This Cast Mate Off Geordie Shore
Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face
Ed Sheeran Had The Greatest Response To Being Snubbed By The Grammys
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Have Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Been On A Date? Fans Are Convinced Because Of These Pictures
Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey have discussed getting married but it won&#039;t happen for a while
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are ‘Talking About Marriage’
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Have Split As Another Love Island Couple Call It Quits
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Celebs who fell out with the rest of their cast
From Holly Hagan To Ariana Grande: 9 Celebrities That Fell Out With The Rest Of Their TV Cast
Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On What Gaz Beadle Will Be Like As A Father
Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project