Little Mix Double Their Record Sales in the Space of Just One Year

It's hard to remember that just over six years ago, Little Mix did not exist. In the time that has passed since they were formed on the X Factor, they have not only topped the charts but they've also become one of the most successful girl groups ever.

On top of that, the living legends have just doubled their record sales in the space of one single year.

View the lyrics Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body

I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be

The one that I've been chasing in my dreams

Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it

Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight

The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now

See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no

Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste

Come muévete, muévete, muévete

Our bodies on fire, with full of desire

If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher

And to all the ladies around the world

Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)

I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)

This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so

Come get, come get some more



Boy, I wish that this could last forever

'Cause every second by your side is heaven

Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh

I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter

Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor

Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight

Can we get it right here one more time



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Closer, baby, let go



Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"

La noche está para un reggaetón lento

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Muévete, muévete

Báilalo, báilalo

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo

Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)

Drop it low, drop it low

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let's go Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. OUR BELOVED FOURSOME HAVE REALLY GONE AND DONE IT!

Fans sussed out the news over the weekend. As part of this week's X Factor prize, the winner gets to support Little Mix on one of their tour dates and in the announcement the infamous reality TV competition shared some stats about Little Mix's sales.

The girls have sold over 36 million records now which is more than double last year's 17 million.

Oct. 2016 - Nov. 2017 pic.twitter.com/M0kQES7Ckm — Little Mix Updates (@Mixers_Army) November 12, 2017

Thank you to Little Mix Updates for giving us the breakdown on that one. We are blown away.

After the blockbuster success of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's latest album Glory Days, this should come as no surprise. Not only was the album a UK Number 1 but all of its singles have been huge hits.

Little Mix are now the ninth best selling girl group of all time and they could still rise higher.

[Getty]

In fact, with a rerelease of Glory Days on its way, they may even break the Top 5 soon.

Glory Days: The Platinum Edition is out on November 24th. Yes. That's next Friday!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.