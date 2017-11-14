Little Mix

Little Mix Double Their Record Sales in the Space of Just One Year

This is incredible...

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 10:07

It's hard to remember that just over six years ago, Little Mix did not exist. In the time that has passed since they were formed on the X Factor, they have not only topped the charts but they've also become one of the most successful girl groups ever.

On top of that, the living legends have just doubled their record sales in the space of one single year.

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. OUR BELOVED FOURSOME HAVE REALLY GONE AND DONE IT!

Fans sussed out the news over the weekend. As part of this week's X Factor prize, the winner gets to support Little Mix on one of their tour dates and in the announcement the infamous reality TV competition shared some stats about Little Mix's sales.

The girls have sold over 36 million records now which is more than double last year's 17 million.

Thank you to Little Mix Updates for giving us the breakdown on that one. We are blown away.

After the blockbuster success of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's latest album Glory Days, this should come as no surprise. Not only was the album a UK Number 1 but all of its singles have been huge hits.

Little Mix are now the ninth best selling girl group of all time and they could still rise higher.

[Getty]

In fact, with a rerelease of Glory Days on its way, they may even break the Top 5 soon.

Glory Days: The Platinum Edition is out on November 24th. Yes. That's next Friday!

Words: Sam Prance

