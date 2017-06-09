Little Mix

Little Mix Drop ‘Power’ Music Video But It’s The Cameo From Their Mums We’re Obsessed With

Why haven't they formed their own band yet?

Friday, June 9, 2017 - 11:32

After what feels like enough teasers to make a Mixer go mad, Little Mix have finally unveiled their music video for Power.

The girls teamed up with RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Alaska Thunderf*ck 5000, Courtney Act and Willam tor the shoot, as they prove they really do have the power.

Little Mix - Power (Official Video) ft. Stormzy

While the whole thing is just one big pile of evidence that LM are no longer babies, what with Leigh-Anne posing on a sports car, Jesy joining a biker gang, Perrie getting her hippie on and Jade hanging with her queens.

Though we have to admit that it’s their mums who well and truly stole the show in our eyes, as they join their daughters at the end for an almost tear inducing moment.

Oh and obvs Stormy is also in it, but alas he’s not wearing fishnets or thigh high pink boots.

Maybe next time?

