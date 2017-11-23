Little Mix

Little Mix Fans Pay Tribute To Those Who Died in the Manchester Bombing at the MEN Arena

Last night marked six months since the horrific attack...

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 11:35

Yesterday marked half a year since the terrorist attack at the MEN Arena at Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman concert in Manchester. In it, 22 lives were lost. Ariana hosted a benefit concert, just two weeks later to aid victims and their families. 

Last night, Little Mix fans at the Glory Days tour paid tribute to those who died just six months ago.

The chart-topping girl group were performing in the MEN Arena where the bombing took place. In advance of the Glory Days concert, Little Mixers united with Arianators to make signs to pay tribute to the 22 people who were killed six months prior.

The signs said: "For our 22 angels. We miss you" and fans held them up throughout the show.

What a beautiful gesture. Little Mix and Ariana Grande fans really are the loveliest of people.

Little Mix and Ariana Grande fans have had a special relationship ever since the 'Move' girls joined the 'Into You' superstar on the US leg of her Dangerous Woman tour in February, March and April this year. They never fail to support each other.

Noticing what their fans had done, Little Mix took to Twitter to thank all their Littler Mixers for their work. "Tonight was incredibly special. Thank you to the incredible audience for organising this and showing nothing but love in the arena tonight".

They also showcased the fans with their signs on the arena screens during the concert.

What superstars. They are so nice. We love them and Ariana so much.

Our thoughts are with all of the victims of the attack and their families.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From Little Mix

Little Mix

Little Mix Fans Pay Tribute To Those Who Died in the Manchester Bombing at the MEN Arena

Little Mix

Little Mix Score Thirteenth VEVO Certified Music Video

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease Snippet of New Song 'If I Get My Way'

Little Mix

Little Mix Double Their Record Sales in the Space of Just One Year

Little Mix

Little Mix Release Second Amazing 'Dear Lover' Snippet

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease Tropical New Tune 'Dear Lover'

Little Mix Post Backstage Videos of the Glory Days Tour on Instagram

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Prove They Are More Loved Up Than Ever

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease Second Snippet of 'Is Your Love Enough?'

Little Mix for tmrw magazine

Little Mix Surprise Fan with Glory Days Tour Tickets on Twitter

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

Little Mix

Leading Ladies Little Mix Bring The Party To London’s O2 Arena

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Celebrity

From Charlotte Crosby To Kim Kardashian: The Real Cost Of Reality Stars Mega Homes

I’m A Celeb Star Jack Maynard Accused Of Asking A 14-Year-Old Girl For Underwear Shots

Camila Cabello attends the Latin Recording Academy&#039;s 2017 Person Of The Year Gala on November 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, California

Camila Cabello's Debut Album Is Officially Finished And Ready

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges