Little Mix Fans Pay Tribute To Those Who Died in the Manchester Bombing at the MEN Arena

Yesterday marked half a year since the terrorist attack at the MEN Arena at Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman concert in Manchester. In it, 22 lives were lost. Ariana hosted a benefit concert, just two weeks later to aid victims and their families.

Last night, Little Mix fans at the Glory Days tour paid tribute to those who died just six months ago.

The chart-topping girl group were performing in the MEN Arena where the bombing took place. In advance of the Glory Days concert, Little Mixers united with Arianators to make signs to pay tribute to the 22 people who were killed six months prior.

The signs said: "For our 22 angels. We miss you" and fans held them up throughout the show.

What a beautiful gesture. Little Mix and Ariana Grande fans really are the loveliest of people.

Glory Days Tour - Manchester ✨ pic.twitter.com/djptEMeQpQ — Little Mix Updates (@Mixers_Army) November 23, 2017

Little Mix and Ariana Grande fans have had a special relationship ever since the 'Move' girls joined the 'Into You' superstar on the US leg of her Dangerous Woman tour in February, March and April this year. They never fail to support each other.

Noticing what their fans had done, Little Mix took to Twitter to thank all their Littler Mixers for their work. "Tonight was incredibly special. Thank you to the incredible audience for organising this and showing nothing but love in the arena tonight".

They also showcased the fans with their signs on the arena screens during the concert.

Tonight was incredibly special. Thank you to the incredible audience for organising this and showing nothing but love in the arena tonight ♥️🐝 #GloryDaysTourManchester the girls xx pic.twitter.com/vxiKuuX0Dx — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 23, 2017

What superstars. They are so nice. We love them and Ariana so much.

Our thoughts are with all of the victims of the attack and their families.

Words: Sam Prance

