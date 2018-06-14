Little Mix

Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!

We're already prepping our moves...

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 14:33

Little Mix are teaming up with ‘Sex’ hit makers Cheat Codes for a brand new song called ‘Only You’ and it's appearing on none other than a compilation album from Ministry Of Sound and Love Island.

The song will appear on the forthcoming compilation album Love Island - The Pool Party alongside other sun-tinged tracks from Sigala, Jax Jones, Clean Bandit and more.

Having previously collaborated with Stormzy and CNCO on their last run of hit singles, Little Mix are gearing up for their much anticipated new album with this unexpected summer treat, which is expected to be released on 6th July.

WATCH CHEAT CODES' COLLAB 'NO PROMISES' WITH DEMI LOVATO HERE:

View the lyrics
Cutting me up like a knife, and I feel it
Deep in my bones
Kicking a habit I love even harder
You oughta know

I just wanna dive in the water with you
Baby, we can't see the bottom
It's so easy to fall for each other
I'm just hoping we catch one another

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises

•••

Baby, I think about you, and I feel it
Deep in my heart
Maybe we just ain't meant to be something
Maybe we are, ooh

I just wanna dive in the water with you
Baby, we can't see the bottom
It's so easy to fall for each other
I'm just hoping we catch one another

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises (oh)

•••

I just wanna dive in the water
But, baby, we can't see the bottom
I just wanna dive in with you
I just wanna lie here with you (oh)

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises (promise me)

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises (no)

•••
Oh
•••

Promise me no promises
•••
Don't you promise me nothing
Promise me, me, me, me
Just be careful
Promise me no promises
Writer(s): Jackson Foote, Demi Lovato, Emma Block, Ari Leff, Cheat Codes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Dance trio Cheat Codes recently dropped their debut EP Level 1 and have previously teamed up with Demi Lovato (‘No Promises’), David Guetta (‘Shed A Light’), Fetty Wap (‘Feels Great’) on original tracks. They’ve also delivered fire remixes for Maggie Lindemann (‘Pretty Girl’), MØ (‘Nights With You’), Rita Ora (‘Your Song’) and more.

Earlier this year Cheat Codes told us about who they’d love to collaborate with but the guys kept this one a secret from us!

[Getty]

Meanwhile Little Mix have been teasing the calm before the LM5 era, and getting us hyped to see them live again on their 'Summer Hits' tour which kicks off next month in Hove. We can't wait to have you back girls!

Little Mix Summer Hits Tour Dates:

July 6th - The 1st Central County Ground Hove
July 7th - Liberty Stadium Swansea
July 8th - JobServe Community Stadium Colchester
July 12th - County Ground Northampton
July 13th - KCOM Craven Park Hull
July 14th - Macron Stadium Bolton
July 15th - John Smith’s Stadium Huddersfield
July 19th - The 3aaa County Ground Derby
July 20th - Lincolnshire Showground Lincoln
July 21st - Earlham Park Norwich
July 22nd - Kent Event Centre Maidstone
July 26th - International Stadium Gateshead
July 27th - Falkirk Stadium Stirlingshire
July 28th - Outdoors at AECC Aberdeen
July 29th - Bught Park Inverness

Latest News

Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Drake &#039;I&#039;m Upset&#039; Music Video
Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion
Duke Dumont
Playlist | Duke Dumont Picks His Top 10 Underground House Bangers Right Now
6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout
DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd
DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
3 Lessons I Learned From Being A Plus-Size Zumba Instructor
Cole Sprouse Calls Out Sneaky Human Trying To Take His Pic With Zero Subtlety
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme

More From Little Mix

Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Perrie Edwards shows off her &#039;beaut&#039; scar and freckles with new selfie
Perrie Edwards Embraces Her ‘Beaut’ Stomach Scar In Stunning New Selfie
Stormzy &amp; Little Mix
Stormzy Praises and Defends Little Mix on Instagram
Little Mix
Little Mix Break Major UK Chart Record with ‘Glory Days’
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows new neon green hair on Instagram
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Has Neon Green Hair Now
Little Mix Are Working with MNEK and Kamille on LM5
Little Mix for tmrw magazine
Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards
Little Mix
Little Mix Break 20 Year Long Spice Girls UK Chart Record
Little Mix
Little Mix Win Big at the First Ever Global Awards Ceremony
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Delivers Powerful Feminist Speech at the Global Awards
Little Mix
BRITs 2018: Little Mix Stan Jorja Smith on Stage and on the Red Carpet
Stormzy performs at The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England.
BRITs 2018: 9 ‘OMG’ Moments From Music’s Biggest Night

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme