Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!

Little Mix are teaming up with ‘Sex’ hit makers Cheat Codes for a brand new song called ‘Only You’ and it's appearing on none other than a compilation album from Ministry Of Sound and Love Island.

The song will appear on the forthcoming compilation album Love Island - The Pool Party alongside other sun-tinged tracks from Sigala, Jax Jones, Clean Bandit and more.

Having previously collaborated with Stormzy and CNCO on their last run of hit singles, Little Mix are gearing up for their much anticipated new album with this unexpected summer treat, which is expected to be released on 6th July.

WATCH CHEAT CODES' COLLAB 'NO PROMISES' WITH DEMI LOVATO HERE:

View the lyrics Cutting me up like a knife, and I feel it

Deep in my bones

Kicking a habit I love even harder

You oughta know



I just wanna dive in the water with you

Baby, we can't see the bottom

It's so easy to fall for each other

I'm just hoping we catch one another



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises



•••



Baby, I think about you, and I feel it

Deep in my heart

Maybe we just ain't meant to be something

Maybe we are, ooh



I just wanna dive in the water with you

Baby, we can't see the bottom

It's so easy to fall for each other

I'm just hoping we catch one another



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises (oh)



•••



I just wanna dive in the water

But, baby, we can't see the bottom

I just wanna dive in with you

I just wanna lie here with you (oh)



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises (promise me)



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises (no)



•••

Oh

•••



Promise me no promises

•••

Don't you promise me nothing

Promise me, me, me, me

Just be careful

Promise me no promises Writer(s): Jackson Foote, Demi Lovato, Emma Block, Ari Leff, Cheat Codes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Dance trio Cheat Codes recently dropped their debut EP Level 1 and have previously teamed up with Demi Lovato (‘No Promises’), David Guetta (‘Shed A Light’), Fetty Wap (‘Feels Great’) on original tracks. They’ve also delivered fire remixes for Maggie Lindemann (‘Pretty Girl’), MØ (‘Nights With You’), Rita Ora (‘Your Song’) and more.

Earlier this year Cheat Codes told us about who they’d love to collaborate with but the guys kept this one a secret from us!

[Getty]

Meanwhile Little Mix have been teasing the calm before the LM5 era, and getting us hyped to see them live again on their 'Summer Hits' tour which kicks off next month in Hove. We can't wait to have you back girls!

Little Mix Summer Hits Tour Dates:

July 6th - The 1st Central County Ground Hove

July 7th - Liberty Stadium Swansea

July 8th - JobServe Community Stadium Colchester

July 12th - County Ground Northampton

July 13th - KCOM Craven Park Hull

July 14th - Macron Stadium Bolton

July 15th - John Smith’s Stadium Huddersfield

July 19th - The 3aaa County Ground Derby

July 20th - Lincolnshire Showground Lincoln

July 21st - Earlham Park Norwich

July 22nd - Kent Event Centre Maidstone

July 26th - International Stadium Gateshead

July 27th - Falkirk Stadium Stirlingshire

July 28th - Outdoors at AECC Aberdeen

July 29th - Bught Park Inverness