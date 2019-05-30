Little Mix

Little Mix Have Just Announced Their Next Single ‘Bounce Back’ And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think

They're bouncing back, so move out their way.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 11:00

After a year that saw the girl group pick up a BRIT award for Best British Video, win Best Song at the Global Awards, AND announce their own cooking show, it’s safe to say Little Mix have already claimed 2019 as their own.

But they’re nowhere near done yet. Announcing last night that they’ve got another something in store for their fans, the Little Mix girls took to their socials to announce their brand new single ‘Bounce Back’, along with a teaser of what we can already tell is going to be the bop of the summer.

View the lyrics
When you're dancin' in the club
And the nights are getting hard
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?
When the music gets so loud
And the girls are all around
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?

'Cause I do, think about you
When I'm up here in my hotel room
Need your love, don't know what I'm gon' do
My body so hot, babe, I'm missin' you
One touch is all I want
I call my girls, we go down to the club
Walk through the crowd 'til I find my love
I look in your eyes and the whole world stop, woah oh

You put your hand on my waist
And then you pull me close
Boy, I promise I won't let go

Now we're dancing in the club
And it's fire when we touch
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?
When we're deeper in the crowd
Can you feel my body now?
Do you think about us?
Oh-woah-oh

Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about us?

'Cause I do, think about you
Can't shake you off, baby, stuck like glue
Now we're alone, got my body on you
You don't even know all the things I wan' do
One touch, need your love
Me and my baby, we up in the club
Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us
Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us, woah oh

You put your hand on my waist
And then you pull me close
Boy, I promise, I won't let go

Now we're dancing in the club
And it's fire when we touch
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?
When we're deeper in the crowd
Can you feel my body now?
Do you think about us?
Oh-woah-oh

Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about us?

I've, I've been thinkin' 'bout us, yeah (yeah-yeah)
All the cities we met up in (ooh yeah)
Situations that we been through (na na-na na-na)
Have you been thinkin' 'bout me, too?
I've had some things on my mind I wanna tell you (tonight)
Can we spend some time after the schedule, for you? (for you)
Can I put you on a jet tonight? (tonight)
Can I VVS your neck with diamonds? (mmh)
Let me put some drip on you (mmh)
Vivienne Westwood, let me put Chanel on you
Got you Balenciaga, YSL on you
Girl, you're a goddess, do you think about us? (yay yeah)

Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about me, baby?
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about me, baby?
Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you..., thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you... thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
I really wanna know
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
I wanna know, do you think about us?
Writer(s): BOLANDER VICTOR GUSTAV, NOBEL FRANK

Check Out Little Mix's Brand New Single 'Bounce Back' Cover Art And Teaser Below:

The cover art, which sees the girls lounging in swimwear on a DIY beach, surrounded with inflatable palm trees and lilos, and facing with their backs turned to us (because Little Mix like to keep it mysterious), only hints to more of a summer theme with this new track, and we’re more than hyped for the new era.



The teaser for the song, which samples Soul II Soul's 'Back To Life', has so far given us the lyrics "Steady, are you ready? / What’s going on?”, and we can only assume that this is going to be a confrontational, explosive song to be played with the radio turned at full volume.

The song is due for release on June 14th, so prepare yourself Mixers, a new era is approaching and it’s going to be one requiring speakers.

