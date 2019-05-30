Little Mix Have Just Announced Their Next Single ‘Bounce Back’ And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think
They're bouncing back, so move out their way.
After a year that saw the girl group pick up a BRIT award for Best British Video, win Best Song at the Global Awards, AND announce their own cooking show, it’s safe to say Little Mix have already claimed 2019 as their own.
But they’re nowhere near done yet. Announcing last night that they’ve got another something in store for their fans, the Little Mix girls took to their socials to announce their brand new single ‘Bounce Back’, along with a teaser of what we can already tell is going to be the bop of the summer.
Check Out Little Mix's Brand New Single 'Bounce Back' Cover Art And Teaser Below:
The cover art, which sees the girls lounging in swimwear on a DIY beach, surrounded with inflatable palm trees and lilos, and facing with their backs turned to us (because Little Mix like to keep it mysterious), only hints to more of a summer theme with this new track, and we’re more than hyped for the new era.
The teaser for the song, which samples Soul II Soul's 'Back To Life', has so far given us the lyrics "Steady, are you ready? / What’s going on?”, and we can only assume that this is going to be a confrontational, explosive song to be played with the radio turned at full volume.
The song is due for release on June 14th, so prepare yourself Mixers, a new era is approaching and it’s going to be one requiring speakers.