Little Mix Kick Off Incredible Glory Days Tour in Aberdeen

Little Mix may have been performing sold-out shows all year, on Ariana's Dangerous Woman Tour in the US, on their Summer Shout Out Tour in the UK and various international dates, however, only now are they setting out on their largest tour ever.

Last night Little Mix kicked off the UK leg of their Glory Days Tour and it looks like it's their best show to date.

View the lyrics Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body

I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be

The one that I've been chasing in my dreams

Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it

Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight

The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now

See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no

Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste

Come muévete, muévete, muévete

Our bodies on fire, with full of desire

If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher

And to all the ladies around the world

Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)

I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)

This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so

Come get, come get some more



Boy, I wish that this could last forever

'Cause every second by your side is heaven

Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh

I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter

Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor

Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight

Can we get it right here one more time



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Closer, baby, let go



Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"

La noche está para un reggaetón lento

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Muévete, muévete

Báilalo, báilalo

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo

Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)

Drop it low, drop it low

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let's go Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Not only has the production level been amped up greatly for all of the arenas that the 'Touch' girl group are performing in - the costumes, the visuals and the set are all incredible - but the choreography and the setlist have been made bigger and better.

The girls perform a huge 18 songs including their hits 'DNA', 'Move', 'Black Magic' and 'Shout Out to My Ex'.

OMG. The Glory Days Tour really might be even more amazing than The Get Weird Tour.

From leather looks to futuristic garments, the girls have never looked more like the global superstars that they are.

What's more, the tour includes debut performances of some brilliant Glory Days album tracks ('Nothing Else Matters', 'Private Show' and 'Freak') and, on top of that, the 'Salute' girls also perform their single 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' for the first time.

Amazing. With a Platinum Edition of Glory Days on its way too, the girls might even add more songs to the show!

The Glory Days Tour runs until the 26th of November and tickets are still available on various resale websites.

Check out the show's entire setlist: HERE.

We cannot wait to see the girls perform!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.