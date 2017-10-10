Little Mix Kick Off Incredible Glory Days Tour in Aberdeen
The 'Shout Out to My Ex' stars amaze on the opening night of their new tour...
Little Mix may have been performing sold-out shows all year, on Ariana's Dangerous Woman Tour in the US, on their Summer Shout Out Tour in the UK and various international dates, however, only now are they setting out on their largest tour ever.
Last night Little Mix kicked off the UK leg of their Glory Days Tour and it looks like it's their best show to date.
Not only has the production level been amped up greatly for all of the arenas that the 'Touch' girl group are performing in - the costumes, the visuals and the set are all incredible - but the choreography and the setlist have been made bigger and better.
The girls perform a huge 18 songs including their hits 'DNA', 'Move', 'Black Magic' and 'Shout Out to My Ex'.
OMG. The Glory Days Tour really might be even more amazing than The Get Weird Tour.
From leather looks to futuristic garments, the girls have never looked more like the global superstars that they are.
What's more, the tour includes debut performances of some brilliant Glory Days album tracks ('Nothing Else Matters', 'Private Show' and 'Freak') and, on top of that, the 'Salute' girls also perform their single 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' for the first time.
Amazing. With a Platinum Edition of Glory Days on its way too, the girls might even add more songs to the show!
The Glory Days Tour runs until the 26th of November and tickets are still available on various resale websites.
Check out the show's entire setlist: HERE.
We cannot wait to see the girls perform!
Words: Sam Prance
