Little Mix Kick Off Summer Hits Tour In Seriously Sexy Style
Our favourite girls are back with a bang...
Little Mix are officially back.
We know it’s not been long but after two and a half years of back-to-back releases it’s been a quiet 2018 without them.
Quiet no more though as Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne launched their Summer Hits Tour in Hove last night and it was even more epic than we could’ve expected.
WATCH LITTLE MIX'S 'POWER' VIDEO BELOW...
I ain't the chick to walk behind you around town
Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down, baby
Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down
Baby, you're the man
But I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain
But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget
Who got the power?
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Hold up!
(My turn)
I make this look easy, tick Tick, boom, like gasoline-y
Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth
Zero to hundred, b-b-body make' em stutter
Start my engine, push the button, 'cause I'm gon' be coming first
Yeah, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down
Baby, you're the man
But I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain
But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Who got the power
Don't be fooled, I got you wrapped up
In the arms of an animal
Got you thinking that I'm all innocent
But wait 'till I get you home
If you don't, baby, you should know
I'm the one who's in control
Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike
Bike, bike, bike, bike
Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop
Baby, you're the man
But I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain
But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget
You're the man
But I got, I got, I got the power
You make rain
But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Cause I got, I got, I got the power
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Baby, don't forget, I got the power, yeah
The power, yeah, yeah-eh
Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike
Bike, bike, bike, bike
Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop
The ‘Black Magic’ hitmakers performed all of the hits - literally ALL of them, ‘Little Me’ included - and kicked it off in a major way with everyone’s favourite banger ‘Touch’.
The set list is absolutely relentless as they go through ‘Move’, ‘Shout Out to my Ex’ and ‘No More Sad Songs’ before finally finishing with (arguably) the most badass single to date ‘Power’.
Fans were treated to the debut live performance of their brand new single ‘Only You’, a bouncy summer collaboration with Cheat Codes that is destined for the sunshine.
The band stunned in gorgeous new outfits while performing in front of a whole new production, which included a lovely rainbow-themed backdrop during ‘Secret Love Song’, a song they dedicate to their LGBTQ+ fans and the wider community.
For anyone who is going to the stadium tour, it looks like you’re in for a ma-hoosive treat.
Just one thing though, girls - where’s ‘DNA’?
Words: Ross McNeilage