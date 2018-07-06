Little Mix

Little Mix Kick Off Summer Hits Tour In Seriously Sexy Style

Our favourite girls are back with a bang...

Saturday, July 7, 2018 - 13:05

Little Mix are officially back.

We know it’s not been long but after two and a half years of back-to-back releases it’s been a quiet 2018 without them.

Quiet no more though as Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne launched their Summer Hits Tour in Hove last night and it was even more epic than we could’ve expected.

WATCH LITTLE MIX'S 'POWER' VIDEO BELOW...

Writer(s): Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Junior, Daniel Thomas Omelio, James John Abrahart Jr, Camille Angelina Purcell Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The ‘Black Magic’ hitmakers performed all of the hits - literally ALL of them, ‘Little Me’ included - and kicked it off in a major way with everyone’s favourite banger ‘Touch’.

The set list is absolutely relentless as they go through ‘Move’, ‘Shout Out to my Ex’ and ‘No More Sad Songs’ before finally finishing with (arguably) the most badass single to date ‘Power’.

Spice up your life 🧡🖤

Spice up your life 🧡🖤

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on

Fans were treated to the debut live performance of their brand new single ‘Only You’, a bouncy summer collaboration with Cheat Codes that is destined for the sunshine.

The band stunned in gorgeous new outfits while performing in front of a whole new production, which included a lovely rainbow-themed backdrop during ‘Secret Love Song’, a song they dedicate to their LGBTQ+ fans and the wider community.

[Getty]

For anyone who is going to the stadium tour, it looks like you’re in for a ma-hoosive treat.

Just one thing though, girls - where’s ‘DNA’?

Words: Ross McNeilage

