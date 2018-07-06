Little Mix Kick Off Summer Hits Tour In Seriously Sexy Style

View the lyrics

Hold up, no, you didn't bow, bow

I ain't the chick to walk behind you around town

Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down, baby



Oh, I'm a machine when I do it

I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it

Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down



Baby, you're the man

But I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain

But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget



Who got the power?

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Hold up!

(My turn)



I make this look easy, tick Tick, boom, like gasoline-y

Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth

Zero to hundred, b-b-body make' em stutter

Start my engine, push the button, 'cause I'm gon' be coming first



Yeah, I'm a machine when I do it

I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it

Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down



Baby, you're the man

But I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain

But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget



Who got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the

Who got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Who got the power



Don't be fooled, I got you wrapped up

In the arms of an animal

Got you thinking that I'm all innocent

But wait 'till I get you home

If you don't, baby, you should know

I'm the one who's in control



Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike

Bike, bike, bike, bike

Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop



Baby, you're the man

But I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain

But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget

You're the man

But I got, I got, I got the power

You make rain

But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget



I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Cause I got, I got, I got the power

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Baby, don't forget, I got the power, yeah

The power, yeah, yeah-eh



Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike

Bike, bike, bike, bike

Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop

Writer(s): Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Junior, Daniel Thomas Omelio, James John Abrahart Jr, Camille Angelina Purcell Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com