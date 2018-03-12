Little Mix

Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Cardi B also take home awards...

Monday, March 12, 2018 - 12:27

Little Mix may be in between eras right now but that doesn't stop them from killing it. Just last week they broke a 20-year-long UK chart record by the Spice Girls and then the week before they took home the most awards at the inaugural Global Awards ceremony.

Last night they won their first ever iHeartRadio Music Award, Best Remix, alongside CNCO for 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)'.

WATCH LITTLE MIX'S VIDEO FOR THEIR AWARD-WINNING SINGLE 'REGGAETÓN LENTO (REMIX)' HERE...

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. OUR INTERNATIONAL LEGENDS ARE OFFICIALLY IHEART RADIO MUSIC AWARD WINNERS.

Little Mix wasn't the only act honoured though. Taylor Swift won Best Female, Ed Sheeran won Best Male and Cardi B took home the prestigious award for Best New Artist. Meanwhile, BTS landed two major awards for both Best Fan Army and Best Boy Band.

In doing so, BTS became the first K-Pop act to win an iHeartRadio Music Award. We could not be prouder of the boys.

[Getty]

It was also a huge night for One Direction. Harry Styles won Best Music Video and Best Cover, while Niall Horan was presented with the awards for Best New Pop Artist and Best Lyrics. Not to mention, Louis Tomlinson went home with Best Solo Breakout.

It's so good to see that all of the 'What Makes You Beautiful' superstars are thriving as soloists at the moment.

Even though ZAYN and Liam Payne didn't win any awards last night they are also both dominating music too.

Copyright [Getty]

To check out the full list of winners at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony visit this link: HERE.

Huge congrats to all of the artists who took home awards. There is no doubt that they all deserve them.

Words: Sam Prance

 

