Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards

Little Mix may be in between eras right now but that doesn't stop them from killing it. Just last week they broke a 20-year-long UK chart record by the Spice Girls and then the week before they took home the most awards at the inaugural Global Awards ceremony.

Last night they won their first ever iHeartRadio Music Award, Best Remix, alongside CNCO for 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)'.

Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body

I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be

The one that I've been chasing in my dreams

Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it

Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight

The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" hey

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" hey

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now

See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no

Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste

Come muévete, muévete, muévete

Our bodies on fire, with full of desire

If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher

And to all the ladies around the world

Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)

I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)

This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so

Come get, come get some more



Boy, I wish that this could last forever

'Cause every second by your side is heaven

Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh

I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter

Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor

Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight

Can we get it right here one more time



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Closer, baby, let go



Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"

La noche está para un reggaetón lento

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo

It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Muévete, muévete

Báilalo, báilalo

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo

Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)

Drop it low, drop it low

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let's go Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. OUR INTERNATIONAL LEGENDS ARE OFFICIALLY IHEART RADIO MUSIC AWARD WINNERS.

Little Mix wasn't the only act honoured though. Taylor Swift won Best Female, Ed Sheeran won Best Male and Cardi B took home the prestigious award for Best New Artist. Meanwhile, BTS landed two major awards for both Best Fan Army and Best Boy Band.

In doing so, BTS became the first K-Pop act to win an iHeartRadio Music Award. We could not be prouder of the boys.

It was also a huge night for One Direction. Harry Styles won Best Music Video and Best Cover, while Niall Horan was presented with the awards for Best New Pop Artist and Best Lyrics. Not to mention, Louis Tomlinson went home with Best Solo Breakout.

It's so good to see that all of the 'What Makes You Beautiful' superstars are thriving as soloists at the moment.

Even though ZAYN and Liam Payne didn't win any awards last night they are also both dominating music too.

To check out the full list of winners at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony visit this link: HERE.

Huge congrats to all of the artists who took home awards. There is no doubt that they all deserve them.

