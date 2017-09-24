Little Mix

Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

The Shout Out To My ex was too sick to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday

Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 13:39

Little Mix were forced to perform as a trio after Perrie Edwards fell ill ahead of a gig in America.

The girl group were due to perform together at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday.

But Perrie fell sick and was rushed to hospital – according to reports.

“Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem,” a source told the MailOnline, explaining Perrie’s absence.

“She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform,” the source continued.

Getty

As the old saying goes, the show must go on and Little Mix performed as a trio instead on the day.

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage to belt out their hits in front of a giant crowd.

We hope Perrie gets well soon.

WATCH! Reality Star Pregnancies We Didn’t See Coming!

Latest News

11 Things You Didn't Know About Ludacris

Justin Bieber Is Helping End Racism

Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

Olivia Attwood

Is Love Island's Olivia Attwood Going To Do I'm A Celeb After 'Split' From Chris?

Liam Payne has posted a cute selfie with Cheryl

Liam Payne Addresses Ten Year Age Gap As He Gushes About Love With Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix

Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock Forced To Deny She Is Getting Married

Kris Jenner Is Keeping Pretty Coy About Those Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Reports

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt Just Had Her Time-Travel Theory Endorsed By Professor Stephen Hawking

Vicky Pattison Thought She Had Been Kidnapped And Feared For Her Life On New TV Series

Robert Pattinson has pink hair on the cover of Wonderland magazine

Robert Pattinson Rocks Pink Hair On Wonderland Magazine Cover

Jared Leto has posted a topless selfie and it&#039;s too hot for words

Jared Leto’s Topless Selfie Is Literally The Best Thing You’ll See All Weekend 

There&#039;s a new Fenty Beauty Holiday collection and you&#039;ll want to buy all of it

There’s A Sneak Peek At Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection And We Want Everything 

Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Perform Live At Ministry Of Sound And Confirm Their Record Deal

Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Perform Live At Ministry Of Sound And Confirm Their Record Deal

Tyga Snapchats about Kylie Jenner&#039;s rumoured pregnancy &quot;that&#039;s my kids&quot;

Tyga Snapchats ‘That’s My Kid’ About Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured Pregnancy

Sophie Kasaei admits she wasn&#039;t happy with her body when she showed her boobs on Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Hated Seeing Her Naked Boobs On Geordie Shore 

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Is this proof Kylie Jenner is pregnant?

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Shocking 'Mother!' Ending

Foo Fighters Score Their Fourth UK No.1 Album With 'Concrete and Gold'

More From Little Mix

Celebrity

Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

Little Mix Fans Obsess Over Jade Thirlwall For Dressing Like 'Princess Jasmine' Despite Losing Out On Disney Part

The Official Charts Just Made All These Songs Million Sellers

Little Mix
Music

Little Mix's 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' Music Video Is Here And It's Amazing

Little Mix Come Clean About Why They Always Wear Leotards On Stage

Little Mix
Music

OMG. Is Ella Henderson Collaborating with Little Mix?

Little Mix, P!nk and Christina Aguilera Will Feature On A New Soundtrack

Music

'Hair' Becomes Little Mix's Sixth Platinum Single in the UK

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Reggaetón Lento' Music Video And It Looks Amazing

Chris Clark Reveals He Was Sent Death Threats After Breaking Up With Jesy Nelson

Little Mix
Music

5 Years of ‘Wings’: The Single That Launched Little Mix

Little Mix
Music

Did Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Just Confirm That Little Mix Have a New Music Video?

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Celebrity

13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Gets Pied By Elettra Lamborghini As He Tries To Buck In The Radgies' Rome Sh*g Pad

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie

Sophie Kasaei admits she wasn&#039;t happy with her body when she showed her boobs on Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Hated Seeing Her Naked Boobs On Geordie Shore 

Gaz Beadle Gets This Creative Tattoo In Tribute To His And Emma McVey's Unborn Son

Tyga Snapchats about Kylie Jenner&#039;s rumoured pregnancy &quot;that&#039;s my kids&quot;

Tyga Snapchats ‘That’s My Kid’ About Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured Pregnancy

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Thought She Had Been Kidnapped And Feared For Her Life On New TV Series

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way

Is this proof Kylie Jenner is pregnant?

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott