Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig
The Shout Out To My ex was too sick to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday
Little Mix were forced to perform as a trio after Perrie Edwards fell ill ahead of a gig in America.
The girl group were due to perform together at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday.
But Perrie fell sick and was rushed to hospital – according to reports.
“Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem,” a source told the MailOnline, explaining Perrie’s absence.
“She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform,” the source continued.
As the old saying goes, the show must go on and Little Mix performed as a trio instead on the day.
Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage to belt out their hits in front of a giant crowd.
We hope Perrie gets well soon.
