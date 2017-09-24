Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

Little Mix were forced to perform as a trio after Perrie Edwards fell ill ahead of a gig in America.

The girl group were due to perform together at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday.

But Perrie fell sick and was rushed to hospital – according to reports.

“Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem,” a source told the MailOnline, explaining Perrie’s absence.

“She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform,” the source continued.

Getty

As the old saying goes, the show must go on and Little Mix performed as a trio instead on the day.

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage to belt out their hits in front of a giant crowd.

We hope Perrie gets well soon.

